Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q4 results : profit at ₹5.47Cr, Revenue decreased by 32.3% YoY

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q4 Results Live : Bharat Agri Fert & Realty declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.3% & the profit came at ₹5.47cr. It is noteworthy that Bharat Agri Fert & Realty had declared a loss of ₹2.24cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
The revenue declined by 11.27% compared to the previous quarter. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.85% q-o-q & decreased by 10.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 82.16% q-o-q & increased by 59.38% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.93 for Q4, which increased by 319.84% Y-o-Y.
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has delivered -1.64% return in the last 1 week, -11.85% return in the last 6 months, and 2.13% YTD return.
Currently, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has a market cap of ₹507.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹135 & ₹79.25 respectively.
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.04
|5.67
|-11.27%
|7.44
|-32.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.12
|1.16
|-2.85%
|1.25
|-10.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.21
|0.88
|+37.18%
|0.87
|+38.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.87
|10.36
|-43.31%
|9.49
|-38.17%
|Operating Income
|-0.83
|-4.68
|+82.16%
|-2.06
|+59.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.33
|-4.17
|+227.76%
|-2.32
|+329.53%
|Net Income
|5.47
|-4.25
|+228.69%
|-2.24
|+344.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.93
|-0.51
|+282.63%
|-0.42
|+319.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.47Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.04Cr
