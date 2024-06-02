Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q4 results : profit at ₹5.47Cr, Revenue decreased by 32.3% YoY

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q4 Results Live : Bharat Agri Fert & Realty declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.3% & the profit came at ₹5.47cr. It is noteworthy that Bharat Agri Fert & Realty had declared a loss of ₹2.24cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revenue declined by 11.27% compared to the previous quarter. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.85% q-o-q & decreased by 10.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 82.16% q-o-q & increased by 59.38% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.93 for Q4, which increased by 319.84% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has delivered -1.64% return in the last 1 week, -11.85% return in the last 6 months, and 2.13% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has a market cap of ₹507.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹135 & ₹79.25 respectively.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.04 5.67 -11.27% 7.44 -32.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.12 1.16 -2.85% 1.25 -10.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.21 0.88 +37.18% 0.87 +38.87% Total Operating Expense 5.87 10.36 -43.31% 9.49 -38.17% Operating Income -0.83 -4.68 +82.16% -2.06 +59.38% Net Income Before Taxes 5.33 -4.17 +227.76% -2.32 +329.53% Net Income 5.47 -4.25 +228.69% -2.24 +344.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.93 -0.51 +282.63% -0.42 +319.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.47Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹5.04Cr

