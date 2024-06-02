Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q4 results : profit at 5.47Cr, Revenue decreased by 32.3% YoY

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q4 results : profit at ₹5.47Cr, Revenue decreased by 32.3% YoY

Livemint

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 32.3% YoY & profit at 5.47Cr

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q4 Results Live

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q4 Results Live : Bharat Agri Fert & Realty declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.3% & the profit came at 5.47cr. It is noteworthy that Bharat Agri Fert & Realty had declared a loss of 2.24cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

The revenue declined by 11.27% compared to the previous quarter. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.85% q-o-q & decreased by 10.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 82.16% q-o-q & increased by 59.38% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 0.93 for Q4, which increased by 319.84% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has delivered -1.64% return in the last 1 week, -11.85% return in the last 6 months, and 2.13% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has a market cap of 507.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of 135 & 79.25 respectively.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.045.67-11.27%7.44-32.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.121.16-2.85%1.25-10.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.210.88+37.18%0.87+38.87%
Total Operating Expense5.8710.36-43.31%9.49-38.17%
Operating Income-0.83-4.68+82.16%-2.06+59.38%
Net Income Before Taxes5.33-4.17+227.76%-2.32+329.53%
Net Income5.47-4.25+228.69%-2.24+344.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.93-0.51+282.63%-0.42+319.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.47Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.04Cr

