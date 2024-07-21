BHARAT BIJLEE Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 5.53% YOY

BHARAT BIJLEE Q1 Results Live : BHARAT BIJLEE declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.11% & the profit decreased by 5.53% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 36.21% and the profit decreased by 50.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.27% q-o-q & increased by 20.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 56.2% q-o-q & decreased by 14.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹21.17 for Q1 which decreased by 5.55% Y-o-Y.

BHARAT BIJLEE has delivered -8.19% return in the last 1 week, 107.69% return in last 6 months and 96.52% YTD return.

Currently the BHARAT BIJLEE has a market cap of ₹5367.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5689.65 & ₹1712.5 respectively.

BHARAT BIJLEE Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 374.76 587.47 -36.21% 441.45 -15.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 46.76 49.89 -6.27% 38.73 +20.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.58 4.97 -7.85% 3.41 +34.31% Total Operating Expense 349.89 530.69 -34.07% 412.21 -15.12% Operating Income 24.87 56.78 -56.2% 29.24 -14.95% Net Income Before Taxes 31.81 64.01 -50.3% 33.44 -4.87% Net Income 23.93 48.53 -50.69% 25.33 -5.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.17 42.94 -50.7% 22.41 -5.55%