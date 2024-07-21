BHARAT BIJLEE Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 5.53% YOY

Livemint
Published21 Jul 2024, 03:38 AM IST
BHARAT BIJLEE Q1 Results Live : BHARAT BIJLEE declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.11% & the profit decreased by 5.53% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 36.21% and the profit decreased by 50.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.27% q-o-q & increased by 20.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 56.2% q-o-q & decreased by 14.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 21.17 for Q1 which decreased by 5.55% Y-o-Y.

BHARAT BIJLEE has delivered -8.19% return in the last 1 week, 107.69% return in last 6 months and 96.52% YTD return.

Currently the BHARAT BIJLEE has a market cap of 5367.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5689.65 & 1712.5 respectively.

BHARAT BIJLEE Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue374.76587.47-36.21%441.45-15.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total46.7649.89-6.27%38.73+20.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.584.97-7.85%3.41+34.31%
Total Operating Expense349.89530.69-34.07%412.21-15.12%
Operating Income24.8756.78-56.2%29.24-14.95%
Net Income Before Taxes31.8164.01-50.3%33.44-4.87%
Net Income23.9348.53-50.69%25.33-5.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.1742.94-50.7%22.41-5.55%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23.93Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>374.76Cr
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 03:38 AM IST
