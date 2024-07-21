BHARAT BIJLEE Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 5.53% YOY

BHARAT BIJLEE Q1 Results Live : BHARAT BIJLEE declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.11% & the profit decreased by 5.53% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 36.21% and the profit decreased by 50.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.27% q-o-q & increased by 20.73% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 56.2% q-o-q & decreased by 14.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹21.17 for Q1 which decreased by 5.55% Y-o-Y.
BHARAT BIJLEE has delivered -8.19% return in the last 1 week, 107.69% return in last 6 months and 96.52% YTD return.
Currently the BHARAT BIJLEE has a market cap of ₹5367.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5689.65 & ₹1712.5 respectively.
BHARAT BIJLEE Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|374.76
|587.47
|-36.21%
|441.45
|-15.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|46.76
|49.89
|-6.27%
|38.73
|+20.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.58
|4.97
|-7.85%
|3.41
|+34.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|349.89
|530.69
|-34.07%
|412.21
|-15.12%
|Operating Income
|24.87
|56.78
|-56.2%
|29.24
|-14.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|31.81
|64.01
|-50.3%
|33.44
|-4.87%
|Net Income
|23.93
|48.53
|-50.69%
|25.33
|-5.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.17
|42.94
|-50.7%
|22.41
|-5.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹23.93Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹374.76Cr
