Bharat Bijlee Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 80.66% YOY

Bharat Bijlee Q4 Results Live : Bharat Bijlee declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 36.69% & the profit increased by 80.66% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 38.64% and the profit increased by 63.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.44% q-o-q & increased by 23.35% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 60.35% q-o-q & increased by 60.38% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹42.94 for Q4 which increased by 80.71% Y-o-Y.
Bharat Bijlee has delivered 15.81% return in the last 1 week, 98.76% return in the last 6 months and 51.43% YTD return.
Currently, Bharat Bijlee has a market cap of ₹4135.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3688 & ₹1410 respectively.
As of 18 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 18 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Bharat Bijlee Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|587.47
|423.74
|+38.64%
|429.78
|+36.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|49.89
|47.77
|+4.44%
|40.45
|+23.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.97
|3.57
|+39.22%
|3.32
|+49.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|530.69
|388.33
|+36.66%
|394.37
|+34.57%
|Operating Income
|56.78
|35.41
|+60.35%
|35.4
|+60.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|64.01
|39.68
|+61.32%
|36.86
|+73.66%
|Net Income
|48.53
|29.69
|+63.46%
|26.86
|+80.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|42.94
|26.27
|+63.46%
|23.76
|+80.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹48.53Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹587.47Cr
