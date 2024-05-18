Bharat Bijlee Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 80.66% YOY

Bharat Bijlee Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 36.69% YoY & profit increased by 80.66% YoY

Bharat Bijlee Q4 Results Live : Bharat Bijlee declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 36.69% & the profit increased by 80.66% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 38.64% and the profit increased by 63.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.44% q-o-q & increased by 23.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 60.35% q-o-q & increased by 60.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹42.94 for Q4 which increased by 80.71% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Bijlee has delivered 15.81% return in the last 1 week, 98.76% return in the last 6 months and 51.43% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Bijlee has a market cap of ₹4135.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3688 & ₹1410 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Bharat Bijlee Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 587.47 423.74 +38.64% 429.78 +36.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 49.89 47.77 +4.44% 40.45 +23.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.97 3.57 +39.22% 3.32 +49.54% Total Operating Expense 530.69 388.33 +36.66% 394.37 +34.57% Operating Income 56.78 35.41 +60.35% 35.4 +60.38% Net Income Before Taxes 64.01 39.68 +61.32% 36.86 +73.66% Net Income 48.53 29.69 +63.46% 26.86 +80.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 42.94 26.27 +63.46% 23.76 +80.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹48.53Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹587.47Cr

