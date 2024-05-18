Hello User
Bharat Bijlee Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 80.66% YOY

Bharat Bijlee Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 80.66% YOY

Livemint

Bharat Bijlee Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 36.69% YoY & profit increased by 80.66% YoY

Bharat Bijlee Q4 Results Live

Bharat Bijlee Q4 Results Live : Bharat Bijlee declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 36.69% & the profit increased by 80.66% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 38.64% and the profit increased by 63.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.44% q-o-q & increased by 23.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 60.35% q-o-q & increased by 60.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 42.94 for Q4 which increased by 80.71% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Bijlee has delivered 15.81% return in the last 1 week, 98.76% return in the last 6 months and 51.43% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Bijlee has a market cap of 4135.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3688 & 1410 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Bharat Bijlee Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue587.47423.74+38.64%429.78+36.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total49.8947.77+4.44%40.45+23.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.973.57+39.22%3.32+49.54%
Total Operating Expense530.69388.33+36.66%394.37+34.57%
Operating Income56.7835.41+60.35%35.4+60.38%
Net Income Before Taxes64.0139.68+61.32%36.86+73.66%
Net Income48.5329.69+63.46%26.86+80.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS42.9426.27+63.46%23.76+80.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹48.53Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹587.47Cr

