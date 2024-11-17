BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 16.7% YOY

BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024:BHARAT DYNAMICS declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant decline in profits and revenues compared to the same quarter last year. The company's profit fell by 16.7% year-over-year, amounting to ₹122.53 crore, while revenue also saw a decrease of 11.54%, totaling ₹544.77 crore.

Despite the year-over-year decline, there was a noticeable improvement compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by an impressive 184.97% and profit increasing dramatically by 1597.98%. This indicates a strong recovery trend from the preceding quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 3.51% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 9.86% year-over-year. This reflects the ongoing challenges the company is facing in controlling costs amidst fluctuating revenues.

Operating income showed a substantial increase of 219.38% compared to the previous quarter; however, it still fell by 30.39% year-over-year, suggesting that while the company is recovering from previous lows, it has not yet returned to its past performance levels.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.34, which marked a significant drop of 58.41% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by BHARAT DYNAMICS in maintaining profitability.

In terms of market performance, BHARAT DYNAMICS has experienced a decline of 8.13% in the last week and 4.37% over the past six months, although it has achieved a year-to-date return of 15.58%. The company's current market capitalization is ₹36,273.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1794.7 and a low of ₹541.52.

As of 17 Nov, 2024, analyst sentiment towards BHARAT DYNAMICS is mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a Strong Sell, 3 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy. This reflects uncertainty about the company's future performance amidst its recent results.

BHARAT DYNAMICS Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 544.77 191.17 +184.97% 615.81 -11.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 141.92 147.09 -3.51% 129.19 +9.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.67 15.67 +12.78% 17.43 +1.37% Total Operating Expense 463.6 259.16 +78.88% 499.21 -7.13% Operating Income 81.17 -67.99 +219.38% 116.6 -30.39% Net Income Before Taxes 166.47 11.23 +1381.92% 194.12 -14.24% Net Income 122.53 7.22 +1597.98% 147.09 -16.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.34 0.2 +1570% 8.03 -58.41%