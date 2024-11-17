BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 16.7% YOY

BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 11.54% YoY & profit decreased by 16.7% YoY, profit at 122.53 crore and revenue at 544.77 crore.

Livemint
Published17 Nov 2024, 04:37 AM IST
BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024
BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024

BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024:BHARAT DYNAMICS declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant decline in profits and revenues compared to the same quarter last year. The company's profit fell by 16.7% year-over-year, amounting to 122.53 crore, while revenue also saw a decrease of 11.54%, totaling 544.77 crore.

Despite the year-over-year decline, there was a noticeable improvement compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by an impressive 184.97% and profit increasing dramatically by 1597.98%. This indicates a strong recovery trend from the preceding quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 3.51% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 9.86% year-over-year. This reflects the ongoing challenges the company is facing in controlling costs amidst fluctuating revenues.

Operating income showed a substantial increase of 219.38% compared to the previous quarter; however, it still fell by 30.39% year-over-year, suggesting that while the company is recovering from previous lows, it has not yet returned to its past performance levels.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.34, which marked a significant drop of 58.41% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by BHARAT DYNAMICS in maintaining profitability.

In terms of market performance, BHARAT DYNAMICS has experienced a decline of 8.13% in the last week and 4.37% over the past six months, although it has achieved a year-to-date return of 15.58%. The company's current market capitalization is 36,273.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 1794.7 and a low of 541.52.

As of 17 Nov, 2024, analyst sentiment towards BHARAT DYNAMICS is mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a Strong Sell, 3 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy. This reflects uncertainty about the company's future performance amidst its recent results.

BHARAT DYNAMICS Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue544.77191.17+184.97%615.81-11.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total141.92147.09-3.51%129.19+9.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.6715.67+12.78%17.43+1.37%
Total Operating Expense463.6259.16+78.88%499.21-7.13%
Operating Income81.17-67.99+219.38%116.6-30.39%
Net Income Before Taxes166.4711.23+1381.92%194.12-14.24%
Net Income122.537.22+1597.98%147.09-16.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.340.2+1570%8.03-58.41%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹122.53Cr
₹544.77Cr
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 04:37 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 16.7% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.