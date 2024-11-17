BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 16.7% YOY

BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024:BHARAT DYNAMICS declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant decline in profits and revenues compared to the same quarter last year. The company's profit fell by 16.7% year-over-year, amounting to ₹122.53 crore, while revenue also saw a decrease of 11.54%, totaling ₹544.77 crore.
Despite the year-over-year decline, there was a noticeable improvement compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by an impressive 184.97% and profit increasing dramatically by 1597.98%. This indicates a strong recovery trend from the preceding quarter.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 3.51% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 9.86% year-over-year. This reflects the ongoing challenges the company is facing in controlling costs amidst fluctuating revenues.
Operating income showed a substantial increase of 219.38% compared to the previous quarter; however, it still fell by 30.39% year-over-year, suggesting that while the company is recovering from previous lows, it has not yet returned to its past performance levels.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.34, which marked a significant drop of 58.41% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by BHARAT DYNAMICS in maintaining profitability.
In terms of market performance, BHARAT DYNAMICS has experienced a decline of 8.13% in the last week and 4.37% over the past six months, although it has achieved a year-to-date return of 15.58%. The company's current market capitalization is ₹36,273.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1794.7 and a low of ₹541.52.
As of 17 Nov, 2024, analyst sentiment towards BHARAT DYNAMICS is mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a Strong Sell, 3 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy. This reflects uncertainty about the company's future performance amidst its recent results.
BHARAT DYNAMICS Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|544.77
|191.17
|+184.97%
|615.81
|-11.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|141.92
|147.09
|-3.51%
|129.19
|+9.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.67
|15.67
|+12.78%
|17.43
|+1.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|463.6
|259.16
|+78.88%
|499.21
|-7.13%
|Operating Income
|81.17
|-67.99
|+219.38%
|116.6
|-30.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|166.47
|11.23
|+1381.92%
|194.12
|-14.24%
|Net Income
|122.53
|7.22
|+1597.98%
|147.09
|-16.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.34
|0.2
|+1570%
|8.03
|-58.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹122.53Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹544.77Cr
