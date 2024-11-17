Hello User
BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 16.7% YOY

BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 11.54% YoY & profit decreased by 16.7% YoY, profit at 122.53 crore and revenue at 544.77 crore.

BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024:BHARAT DYNAMICS declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant decline in profits and revenues compared to the same quarter last year. The company's profit fell by 16.7% year-over-year, amounting to 122.53 crore, while revenue also saw a decrease of 11.54%, totaling 544.77 crore.

Despite the year-over-year decline, there was a noticeable improvement compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by an impressive 184.97% and profit increasing dramatically by 1597.98%. This indicates a strong recovery trend from the preceding quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 3.51% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 9.86% year-over-year. This reflects the ongoing challenges the company is facing in controlling costs amidst fluctuating revenues.

Operating income showed a substantial increase of 219.38% compared to the previous quarter; however, it still fell by 30.39% year-over-year, suggesting that while the company is recovering from previous lows, it has not yet returned to its past performance levels.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.34, which marked a significant drop of 58.41% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by BHARAT DYNAMICS in maintaining profitability.

In terms of market performance, BHARAT DYNAMICS has experienced a decline of 8.13% in the last week and 4.37% over the past six months, although it has achieved a year-to-date return of 15.58%. The company's current market capitalization is 36,273.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 1794.7 and a low of 541.52.

As of 17 Nov, 2024, analyst sentiment towards BHARAT DYNAMICS is mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a Strong Sell, 3 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy. This reflects uncertainty about the company's future performance amidst its recent results.

BHARAT DYNAMICS Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue544.77191.17+184.97%615.81-11.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total141.92147.09-3.51%129.19+9.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.6715.67+12.78%17.43+1.37%
Total Operating Expense463.6259.16+78.88%499.21-7.13%
Operating Income81.17-67.99+219.38%116.6-30.39%
Net Income Before Taxes166.4711.23+1381.92%194.12-14.24%
Net Income122.537.22+1597.98%147.09-16.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.340.2+1570%8.03-58.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹122.53Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹544.77Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

