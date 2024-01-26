Bharat Dynamics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 61.25% YOY

Bharat Dynamics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 30.35% & the profit increased by 61.25% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.3% and the profit decreased by 8.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.69% q-o-q & increased by 54.76% Y-o-Y. This increase in expenses may have affected the overall profitability of the company.
Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income showed a positive trend. It was down by 12.29% q-o-q but increased by 45.52% Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company was able to generate higher income from its operations.
The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹7.31, which increased by 59.96% Y-o-Y. This is a positive sign for the company as it shows an improvement in its earnings per share.
In terms of stock performance, Bharat Dynamics has delivered a -2.82% return in the last 1 week, 41.98% return in the last 6 months, and -0.62% YTD return. This indicates a mixed performance in the market.
Currently, Bharat Dynamics has a market cap of ₹31188.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1838.8 & ₹787 respectively. The market cap reflects the overall value of the company in the market.
Analysts' ratings for Bharat Dynamics are positive, with 2 analysts giving a Buy rating and 3 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 26 Jan, 2024. This indicates a positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy, suggesting that the majority of analysts believe that Bharat Dynamics is a good investment option.
Bharat Dynamics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|601.62
|615.81
|-2.3%
|461.55
|+30.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|181.76
|129.19
|+40.69%
|117.45
|+54.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.47
|17.43
|-5.54%
|18.61
|-11.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|499.34
|499.21
|+0.03%
|391.26
|+27.62%
|Operating Income
|102.28
|116.6
|-12.29%
|70.29
|+45.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|189.1
|194.12
|-2.58%
|105.93
|+78.52%
|Net Income
|135.03
|147.09
|-8.2%
|83.74
|+61.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.31
|8.03
|-8.97%
|4.57
|+59.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹135.03Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹601.62Cr
