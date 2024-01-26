Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Dynamics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 61.25% YOY

Bharat Dynamics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 61.25% YOY

Livemint

Bharat Dynamics Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 30.35% YoY & profit increased by 61.25% YoY

Bharat Dynamics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bharat Dynamics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 30.35% & the profit increased by 61.25% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.3% and the profit decreased by 8.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.69% q-o-q & increased by 54.76% Y-o-Y. This increase in expenses may have affected the overall profitability of the company.

Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income showed a positive trend. It was down by 12.29% q-o-q but increased by 45.52% Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company was able to generate higher income from its operations.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is 7.31, which increased by 59.96% Y-o-Y. This is a positive sign for the company as it shows an improvement in its earnings per share.

In terms of stock performance, Bharat Dynamics has delivered a -2.82% return in the last 1 week, 41.98% return in the last 6 months, and -0.62% YTD return. This indicates a mixed performance in the market.

Currently, Bharat Dynamics has a market cap of 31188.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1838.8 & 787 respectively. The market cap reflects the overall value of the company in the market.

Analysts' ratings for Bharat Dynamics are positive, with 2 analysts giving a Buy rating and 3 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 26 Jan, 2024. This indicates a positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy, suggesting that the majority of analysts believe that Bharat Dynamics is a good investment option.

Bharat Dynamics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue601.62615.81-2.3%461.55+30.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total181.76129.19+40.69%117.45+54.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.4717.43-5.54%18.61-11.53%
Total Operating Expense499.34499.21+0.03%391.26+27.62%
Operating Income102.28116.6-12.29%70.29+45.52%
Net Income Before Taxes189.1194.12-2.58%105.93+78.52%
Net Income135.03147.09-8.2%83.74+61.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.318.03-8.97%4.57+59.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹135.03Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹601.62Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.