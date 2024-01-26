Bharat Dynamics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 61.25% YOY

Bharat Dynamics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 30.35% & the profit increased by 61.25% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.3% and the profit decreased by 8.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.69% q-o-q & increased by 54.76% Y-o-Y. This increase in expenses may have affected the overall profitability of the company.

Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income showed a positive trend. It was down by 12.29% q-o-q but increased by 45.52% Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company was able to generate higher income from its operations.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹7.31, which increased by 59.96% Y-o-Y. This is a positive sign for the company as it shows an improvement in its earnings per share.

In terms of stock performance, Bharat Dynamics has delivered a -2.82% return in the last 1 week, 41.98% return in the last 6 months, and -0.62% YTD return. This indicates a mixed performance in the market.

Currently, Bharat Dynamics has a market cap of ₹31188.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1838.8 & ₹787 respectively. The market cap reflects the overall value of the company in the market.

Analysts' ratings for Bharat Dynamics are positive, with 2 analysts giving a Buy rating and 3 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 26 Jan, 2024. This indicates a positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy, suggesting that the majority of analysts believe that Bharat Dynamics is a good investment option.

Bharat Dynamics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 601.62 615.81 -2.3% 461.55 +30.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 181.76 129.19 +40.69% 117.45 +54.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.47 17.43 -5.54% 18.61 -11.53% Total Operating Expense 499.34 499.21 +0.03% 391.26 +27.62% Operating Income 102.28 116.6 -12.29% 70.29 +45.52% Net Income Before Taxes 189.1 194.12 -2.58% 105.93 +78.52% Net Income 135.03 147.09 -8.2% 83.74 +61.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.31 8.03 -8.97% 4.57 +59.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹135.03Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹601.62Cr

