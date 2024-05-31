Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 89.04% YOY

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results Live : Bharat Dynamics declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 7% increase in revenue and an impressive 89.04% rise in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company saw a significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue up by 41.97% and profit increasing by 113.85%.

Despite a decline of 15.43% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, there was a 14.45% increase year-over-year.

Operating income showed strong performance, with a 193.47% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 77.09% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹7.88, marking a 5.49% decrease year-over-year.

Investors have seen positive returns from Bharat Dynamics, with 10.12% in the last week, 166.19% in the last 6 months, and 80.75% Year-to-Date.

With a market capitalization of ₹56727.38 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹1658.95 & ₹450 respectively, Bharat Dynamics continues to attract investor interest.

Analysts' ratings as of 31 May, 2024, show a mix of opinions, with 1 analyst Strong Sell, 1 analyst Hold, 1 analyst Buy, and 3 analysts Strong Buy, resulting in a consensus recommendation to Buy.

Bharat Dynamics Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 854.12 601.62 +41.97% 798.26 +7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 153.72 181.76 -15.43% 134.32 +14.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.25 16.47 -1.32% 13.94 +16.57% Total Operating Expense 553.97 499.34 +10.94% 628.77 -11.9% Operating Income 300.15 102.28 +193.47% 169.49 +77.09% Net Income Before Taxes 387.87 189.1 +105.11% 205.81 +88.46% Net Income 288.78 135.03 +113.85% 152.76 +89.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.88 7.31 +7.77% 8.34 -5.49%

