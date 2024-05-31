Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 89.04% YOY

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results Live : Bharat Dynamics declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 7% increase in revenue and an impressive 89.04% rise in profit year-over-year.
The company saw a significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue up by 41.97% and profit increasing by 113.85%.
Despite a decline of 15.43% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, there was a 14.45% increase year-over-year.
Operating income showed strong performance, with a 193.47% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 77.09% rise year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹7.88, marking a 5.49% decrease year-over-year.
Investors have seen positive returns from Bharat Dynamics, with 10.12% in the last week, 166.19% in the last 6 months, and 80.75% Year-to-Date.
With a market capitalization of ₹56727.38 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹1658.95 & ₹450 respectively, Bharat Dynamics continues to attract investor interest.
Analysts' ratings as of 31 May, 2024, show a mix of opinions, with 1 analyst Strong Sell, 1 analyst Hold, 1 analyst Buy, and 3 analysts Strong Buy, resulting in a consensus recommendation to Buy.
Bharat Dynamics Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|854.12
|601.62
|+41.97%
|798.26
|+7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|153.72
|181.76
|-15.43%
|134.32
|+14.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.25
|16.47
|-1.32%
|13.94
|+16.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|553.97
|499.34
|+10.94%
|628.77
|-11.9%
|Operating Income
|300.15
|102.28
|+193.47%
|169.49
|+77.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|387.87
|189.1
|+105.11%
|205.81
|+88.46%
|Net Income
|288.78
|135.03
|+113.85%
|152.76
|+89.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.88
|7.31
|+7.77%
|8.34
|-5.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹288.78Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹854.12Cr
