Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 89.04% YOY

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 89.04% YOY

Livemint

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7% YoY & profit increased by 89.04% YoY

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results Live

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results Live : Bharat Dynamics declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 7% increase in revenue and an impressive 89.04% rise in profit year-over-year.

The company saw a significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue up by 41.97% and profit increasing by 113.85%.

Despite a decline of 15.43% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, there was a 14.45% increase year-over-year.

Operating income showed strong performance, with a 193.47% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 77.09% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 7.88, marking a 5.49% decrease year-over-year.

Investors have seen positive returns from Bharat Dynamics, with 10.12% in the last week, 166.19% in the last 6 months, and 80.75% Year-to-Date.

With a market capitalization of 56727.38 Cr and 52-week high/low of 1658.95 & 450 respectively, Bharat Dynamics continues to attract investor interest.

Analysts' ratings as of 31 May, 2024, show a mix of opinions, with 1 analyst Strong Sell, 1 analyst Hold, 1 analyst Buy, and 3 analysts Strong Buy, resulting in a consensus recommendation to Buy.

Bharat Dynamics Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue854.12601.62+41.97%798.26+7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total153.72181.76-15.43%134.32+14.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.2516.47-1.32%13.94+16.57%
Total Operating Expense553.97499.34+10.94%628.77-11.9%
Operating Income300.15102.28+193.47%169.49+77.09%
Net Income Before Taxes387.87189.1+105.11%205.81+88.46%
Net Income288.78135.03+113.85%152.76+89.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.887.31+7.77%8.34-5.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹288.78Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹854.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.