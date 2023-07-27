Hello User
Bharat Electronics Q1 net profit up 23% at 530.84 crore

Bharat Electronics Q1 net profit up 23% at 530.84 crore

27 Jul 2023, 07:54 PM IST

  • BEL said its net profit rose 23% year-on-year at 530.84 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 of fiscal year 2024

BEL’s profit after tax stood at 431.49 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Thursday said its net profit rose 23% year-on-year at 530.84 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 of fiscal year 2024.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Thursday said its net profit rose 23% year-on-year at 530.84 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 of fiscal year 2024.

Its profit after tax stood at 431.49 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its profit after tax stood at 431.49 crore in the corresponding period last year.

As on July 1 2023, the order book position of state-owned aerospace and defence electronics manufacturer stood at 65,356 crore.

On June 30, Bharat Electronics Ltd said that it has received new defence and non-defence orders worth 2,191 crore.

The orders are for supplying long-range guidance kits with warheads, airborne jammers, battlefield short range surveillance radars upgrades, missile guidance radars, shallow water craft sonars and spares, among others, BEL had said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-headquartered defence major had received 5,900 crore worth orders from the Navy earlier this month. With this, BEL has in all received orders worth 8,091 crore so far this financial year, the statement said.

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 07:54 PM IST
