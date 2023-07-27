Bharat Electronics Q1 net profit up 23% at 530.84 crore

Bharat Electronics Q1 net profit up 23% at ₹530.84 crore1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:54 PM IST
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Thursday said its net profit rose 23% year-on-year at ₹530.84 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 of fiscal year 2024.
Its profit after tax stood at ₹431.49 crore in the corresponding period last year.
As on July 1 2023, the order book position of state-owned aerospace and defence electronics manufacturer stood at ₹65,356 crore.
On June 30, Bharat Electronics Ltd said that it has received new defence and non-defence orders worth ₹2,191 crore.
The orders are for supplying long-range guidance kits with warheads, airborne jammers, battlefield short range surveillance radars upgrades, missile guidance radars, shallow water craft sonars and spares, among others, BEL had said in a statement.
The Bengaluru-headquartered defence major had received ₹5,900 crore worth orders from the Navy earlier this month. With this, BEL has in all received orders worth ₹8,091 crore so far this financial year, the statement said.