Livemint
Published30 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Q1 Results Live : Bharat Electronics declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.11% & the profit increased by 46.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 50.45% and the profit decreased by 55.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 6.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 61.24% q-o-q & increased by 49.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.08 for Q1 which increased by 45.95% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Electronics has delivered 2.9% return in the last 1 week, 68.33% return in last 6 months and 74.46% YTD return.

Currently the Bharat Electronics has a market cap of 234899.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 340.5 & 123.5 respectively.

As of 30 Jul, 2024 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Bharat Electronics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4243.578564.08-50.45%3532.94+20.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total666.57637.39+4.58%628.68+6.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization107.68118.54-9.16%108.94-1.16%
Total Operating Expense3403.056395.39-46.79%2969.37+14.61%
Operating Income840.522168.69-61.24%563.57+49.14%
Net Income Before Taxes1042.922390.07-56.36%702.73+48.41%
Net Income7911797.11-55.98%538.48+46.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.082.46-56.1%0.74+45.95%
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 46.89% YOY

