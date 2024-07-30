Bharat Electronics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 46.89% YOY

Bharat Electronics Q1 Results Live : Bharat Electronics declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.11% & the profit increased by 46.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 50.45% and the profit decreased by 55.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 6.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 61.24% q-o-q & increased by 49.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.08 for Q1 which increased by 45.95% Y-o-Y.
Bharat Electronics has delivered 2.9% return in the last 1 week, 68.33% return in last 6 months and 74.46% YTD return.
Currently the Bharat Electronics has a market cap of ₹234899.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹340.5 & ₹123.5 respectively.
As of 30 Jul, 2024 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Bharat Electronics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4243.57
|8564.08
|-50.45%
|3532.94
|+20.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|666.57
|637.39
|+4.58%
|628.68
|+6.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|107.68
|118.54
|-9.16%
|108.94
|-1.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|3403.05
|6395.39
|-46.79%
|2969.37
|+14.61%
|Operating Income
|840.52
|2168.69
|-61.24%
|563.57
|+49.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1042.92
|2390.07
|-56.36%
|702.73
|+48.41%
|Net Income
|791
|1797.11
|-55.98%
|538.48
|+46.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.08
|2.46
|-56.1%
|0.74
|+45.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹791Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹4243.57Cr
