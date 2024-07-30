Bharat Electronics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 46.89% YOY

Bharat Electronics Q1 Results Live : Bharat Electronics declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.11% & the profit increased by 46.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 50.45% and the profit decreased by 55.98%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 6.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 61.24% q-o-q & increased by 49.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.08 for Q1 which increased by 45.95% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Electronics has delivered 2.9% return in the last 1 week, 68.33% return in last 6 months and 74.46% YTD return.

Currently the Bharat Electronics has a market cap of ₹234899.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹340.5 & ₹123.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 30 Jul, 2024 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Bharat Electronics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4243.57 8564.08 -50.45% 3532.94 +20.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 666.57 637.39 +4.58% 628.68 +6.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 107.68 118.54 -9.16% 108.94 -1.16% Total Operating Expense 3403.05 6395.39 -46.79% 2969.37 +14.61% Operating Income 840.52 2168.69 -61.24% 563.57 +49.14% Net Income Before Taxes 1042.92 2390.07 -56.36% 702.73 +48.41% Net Income 791 1797.11 -55.98% 538.48 +46.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.08 2.46 -56.1% 0.74 +45.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹791Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹4243.57Cr

