Bharat Electronics Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.4% YoY

Bharat Electronics Q2 Results Live : Bharat Electronics announced its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory. The company's topline surged by 14.86% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 38.4%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.51%, with profit seeing a similar boost of 38.11%.
In terms of operational efficiency, Bharat Electronics reported a decline of 1.58% in selling, general, and administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses rose by 9.62% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efforts to streamline operations even as it expands.
The operating income demonstrated a significant increase, up by 53.33% quarter-over-quarter and 42.26% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.5, marking a 39% increase year-over-year.
Despite a recent -4.64% return over the last week, Bharat Electronics has shown resilience with a 14.2% return over the past six months and an impressive 47.31% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at ₹198,350.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹340.5 and a low of ₹127.
As of October 26, 2024, analysts' sentiments toward Bharat Electronics are varied. Out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 3 a 'Sell', 2 a 'Hold', 8 a 'Buy', and 6 a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation remains to 'Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's future growth prospects.
Bharat Electronics Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4604.9
|4243.57
|+8.51%
|4009.06
|+14.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|656.01
|666.57
|-1.58%
|598.46
|+9.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|111.19
|107.68
|+3.26%
|108.26
|+2.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|3316.14
|3403.05
|-2.55%
|3103.15
|+6.86%
|Operating Income
|1288.76
|840.52
|+53.33%
|905.91
|+42.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1445.2
|1042.92
|+38.57%
|1041.46
|+38.77%
|Net Income
|1092.45
|791
|+38.11%
|789.35
|+38.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.5
|1.08
|+38.89%
|1.08
|+39%
