Bharat Electronics Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.4% YoY

Bharat Electronics Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.86% YoY & profit increased by 38.4% YoY.

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Q2 Results Live
Bharat Electronics Q2 Results Live

Bharat Electronics Q2 Results Live : Bharat Electronics announced its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory. The company's topline surged by 14.86% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 38.4%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.51%, with profit seeing a similar boost of 38.11%.

In terms of operational efficiency, Bharat Electronics reported a decline of 1.58% in selling, general, and administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses rose by 9.62% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efforts to streamline operations even as it expands.

The operating income demonstrated a significant increase, up by 53.33% quarter-over-quarter and 42.26% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.5, marking a 39% increase year-over-year.

Despite a recent -4.64% return over the last week, Bharat Electronics has shown resilience with a 14.2% return over the past six months and an impressive 47.31% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at 198,350.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 340.5 and a low of 127.

As of October 26, 2024, analysts' sentiments toward Bharat Electronics are varied. Out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 3 a 'Sell', 2 a 'Hold', 8 a 'Buy', and 6 a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation remains to 'Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's future growth prospects.

Bharat Electronics Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4604.94243.57+8.51%4009.06+14.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total656.01666.57-1.58%598.46+9.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization111.19107.68+3.26%108.26+2.71%
Total Operating Expense3316.143403.05-2.55%3103.15+6.86%
Operating Income1288.76840.52+53.33%905.91+42.26%
Net Income Before Taxes1445.21042.92+38.57%1041.46+38.77%
Net Income1092.45791+38.11%789.35+38.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.51.08+38.89%1.08+39%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1092.45Cr
₹4604.9Cr
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBharat Electronics Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.4% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.