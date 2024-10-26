Bharat Electronics Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.4% YoY

Bharat Electronics Q2 Results Live : Bharat Electronics announced its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory. The company's topline surged by 14.86% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 38.4%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.51%, with profit seeing a similar boost of 38.11%.

In terms of operational efficiency, Bharat Electronics reported a decline of 1.58% in selling, general, and administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses rose by 9.62% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efforts to streamline operations even as it expands.

The operating income demonstrated a significant increase, up by 53.33% quarter-over-quarter and 42.26% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.5, marking a 39% increase year-over-year.

Despite a recent -4.64% return over the last week, Bharat Electronics has shown resilience with a 14.2% return over the past six months and an impressive 47.31% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at ₹198,350.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹340.5 and a low of ₹127.

As of October 26, 2024, analysts' sentiments toward Bharat Electronics are varied. Out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 3 a 'Sell', 2 a 'Hold', 8 a 'Buy', and 6 a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation remains to 'Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's future growth prospects.

Bharat Electronics Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4604.9 4243.57 +8.51% 4009.06 +14.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 656.01 666.57 -1.58% 598.46 +9.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 111.19 107.68 +3.26% 108.26 +2.71% Total Operating Expense 3316.14 3403.05 -2.55% 3103.15 +6.86% Operating Income 1288.76 840.52 +53.33% 905.91 +42.26% Net Income Before Taxes 1445.2 1042.92 +38.57% 1041.46 +38.77% Net Income 1092.45 791 +38.11% 789.35 +38.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.5 1.08 +38.89% 1.08 +39%