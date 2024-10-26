Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Electronics Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.4% YoY

Bharat Electronics Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.4% YoY

Bharat Electronics Q2 Results Live

Bharat Electronics Q2 Results Live : Bharat Electronics announced its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory. The company's topline surged by 14.86% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 38.4%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.51%, with profit seeing a similar boost of 38.11%.

In terms of operational efficiency, Bharat Electronics reported a decline of 1.58% in selling, general, and administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses rose by 9.62% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efforts to streamline operations even as it expands.

The operating income demonstrated a significant increase, up by 53.33% quarter-over-quarter and 42.26% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.5, marking a 39% increase year-over-year.

Despite a recent -4.64% return over the last week, Bharat Electronics has shown resilience with a 14.2% return over the past six months and an impressive 47.31% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at 198,350.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 340.5 and a low of 127.

As of October 26, 2024, analysts' sentiments toward Bharat Electronics are varied. Out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 3 a 'Sell', 2 a 'Hold', 8 a 'Buy', and 6 a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation remains to 'Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's future growth prospects.

Bharat Electronics Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4604.94243.57+8.51%4009.06+14.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total656.01666.57-1.58%598.46+9.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization111.19107.68+3.26%108.26+2.71%
Total Operating Expense3316.143403.05-2.55%3103.15+6.86%
Operating Income1288.76840.52+53.33%905.91+42.26%
Net Income Before Taxes1445.21042.92+38.57%1041.46+38.77%
Net Income1092.45791+38.11%789.35+38.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.51.08+38.89%1.08+39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1092.45Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹4604.9Cr

