Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Electronics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 40.22% YoY

Bharat Electronics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 40.22% YoY

Livemint

Bharat Electronics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.22% YoY & profit increased by 40.22% YoY

Bharat Electronics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bharat Electronics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.22% & the profit increased by 40.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.82% and the profit increased by 8.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.43% q-o-q & increased by 9.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.53% q-o-q & increased by 27.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.17 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 40.96% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Electronics has delivered -0.5% return in the last 1 week, 46.06% return in the last 6 months, and 3.64% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Electronics has a market cap of 139543.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 195.5 & 87 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 0.7. The record date for the dividend is 10 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024.

Bharat Electronics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4162.164009.06+3.82%4153.12+0.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total624.96598.46+4.43%572.28+9.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization107.46108.26-0.74%106.07+1.31%
Total Operating Expense3197.123103.15+3.03%3395.8-5.85%
Operating Income965.04905.91+6.53%757.32+27.43%
Net Income Before Taxes1131.951041.46+8.69%806.24+40.4%
Net Income859.58789.35+8.9%613.01+40.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.171.08+8.42%0.83+40.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹859.58Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4162.16Cr

