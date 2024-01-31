Bharat Electronics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 40.22% YoY

Bharat Electronics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.22% & the profit increased by 40.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.82% and the profit increased by 8.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.43% q-o-q & increased by 9.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.53% q-o-q & increased by 27.43% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.17 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 40.96% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Electronics has delivered -0.5% return in the last 1 week, 46.06% return in the last 6 months, and 3.64% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Electronics has a market cap of ₹139543.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹195.5 & ₹87 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.7. The record date for the dividend is 10 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Electronics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4162.16 4009.06 +3.82% 4153.12 +0.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 624.96 598.46 +4.43% 572.28 +9.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 107.46 108.26 -0.74% 106.07 +1.31% Total Operating Expense 3197.12 3103.15 +3.03% 3395.8 -5.85% Operating Income 965.04 905.91 +6.53% 757.32 +27.43% Net Income Before Taxes 1131.95 1041.46 +8.69% 806.24 +40.4% Net Income 859.58 789.35 +8.9% 613.01 +40.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.17 1.08 +8.42% 0.83 +40.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹859.58Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4162.16Cr

