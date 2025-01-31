Bharat Electronics Q3 Results 2025:Bharat Electronics declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 38.65% & the profit increased by 52.51% YoY. Profit stands at ₹1310.95 crore and revenue at ₹5770.69 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.32% and the profit increased by 20%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.43% q-o-q and increased by 7.52% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Electronics Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 20.93% q-o-q and increased by 61.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.79 for Q3, which increased by 52.99% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Electronics has delivered a 1.75% return in the last week, -10.41% return in the last 6 months and -4.91% YTD return.

Currently, the Bharat Electronics has a market cap of ₹203760.1 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹340.5 and a low of ₹171.75.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, was to Buy.

Bharat Electronics Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5770.69 4604.9 +25.32% 4162.16 +38.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 671.97 656.01 +2.43% 624.96 +7.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 110.93 111.19 -0.23% 107.46 +3.23% Total Operating Expense 4212.13 3316.14 +27.02% 3197.12 +31.75% Operating Income 1558.56 1288.76 +20.93% 965.04 +61.5% Net Income Before Taxes 1743.62 1445.2 +20.65% 1131.95 +54.04% Net Income 1310.95 1092.45 +20% 859.58 +52.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.79 1.5 +19.33% 1.17 +52.99%