Bharat Electronics Q3 Results 2025:Bharat Electronics declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 38.65% & the profit increased by 52.51% YoY. Profit stands at ₹1310.95 crore and revenue at ₹5770.69 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.32% and the profit increased by 20%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.43% q-o-q and increased by 7.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 20.93% q-o-q and increased by 61.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.79 for Q3, which increased by 52.99% Y-o-Y.
Bharat Electronics has delivered a 1.75% return in the last week, -10.41% return in the last 6 months and -4.91% YTD return.
Currently, the Bharat Electronics has a market cap of ₹203760.1 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹340.5 and a low of ₹171.75.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, was to Buy.
Bharat Electronics Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5770.69
|4604.9
|+25.32%
|4162.16
|+38.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|671.97
|656.01
|+2.43%
|624.96
|+7.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|110.93
|111.19
|-0.23%
|107.46
|+3.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|4212.13
|3316.14
|+27.02%
|3197.12
|+31.75%
|Operating Income
|1558.56
|1288.76
|+20.93%
|965.04
|+61.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1743.62
|1445.2
|+20.65%
|1131.95
|+54.04%
|Net Income
|1310.95
|1092.45
|+20%
|859.58
|+52.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.79
|1.5
|+19.33%
|1.17
|+52.99%
