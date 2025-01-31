Bharat Electronics Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 52.51% YOY, profit at ₹1310.95 crore and revenue at ₹5770.69 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Bharat Electronics Q3 Results 2025:Bharat Electronics declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 38.65% & the profit increased by 52.51% YoY. Profit stands at 1310.95 crore and revenue at 5770.69 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.32% and the profit increased by 20%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.43% q-o-q and increased by 7.52% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Electronics Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 20.93% q-o-q and increased by 61.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.79 for Q3, which increased by 52.99% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Electronics has delivered a 1.75% return in the last week, -10.41% return in the last 6 months and -4.91% YTD return.

Currently, the Bharat Electronics has a market cap of 203760.1 Cr, with a 52-week high of 340.5 and a low of 171.75.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, was to Buy.

Bharat Electronics Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5770.694604.9+25.32%4162.16+38.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total671.97656.01+2.43%624.96+7.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization110.93111.19-0.23%107.46+3.23%
Total Operating Expense4212.133316.14+27.02%3197.12+31.75%
Operating Income1558.561288.76+20.93%965.04+61.5%
Net Income Before Taxes1743.621445.2+20.65%1131.95+54.04%
Net Income1310.951092.45+20%859.58+52.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.791.5+19.33%1.17+52.99%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1310.95Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹5770.69Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
