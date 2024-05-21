Bharat Electronics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.04% YOY

Bharat Electronics Q4 Results Live : Bharat Electronics declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 32.18% & the profit increased by 30.04% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 105.76% and the profit increased by 109.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.99% q-o-q & increased by 13.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 124.73% q-o-q & increased by 26.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.46 for Q4 which increased by 29.73% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Electronics has delivered 15.15% return in the last 1 week, 77.14% return in the last 6 months and 40.5% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Electronics has a market cap of ₹189177.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹260.6 & ₹107.3 respectively.

As of 21 May, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Bharat Electronics Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8564.08 4162.16 +105.76% 6479.12 +32.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 637.39 624.96 +1.99% 563.61 +13.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 118.54 107.46 +10.31% 113.98 +4% Total Operating Expense 6395.39 3197.12 +100.04% 4761.26 +34.32% Operating Income 2168.69 965.04 +124.73% 1717.86 +26.24% Net Income Before Taxes 2390.07 1131.95 +111.15% 1781.56 +34.16% Net Income 1797.11 859.58 +109.07% 1382.02 +30.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.46 1.17 +110.26% 1.9 +29.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1797.11Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹8564.08Cr

