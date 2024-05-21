Bharat Electronics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.04% YOY

Bharat Electronics Q4 Results Live : Bharat Electronics declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 32.18% & the profit increased by 30.04% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 105.76% and the profit increased by 109.07%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.99% q-o-q & increased by 13.09% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 124.73% q-o-q & increased by 26.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.46 for Q4 which increased by 29.73% Y-o-Y.
Bharat Electronics has delivered 15.15% return in the last 1 week, 77.14% return in the last 6 months and 40.5% YTD return.
Currently, Bharat Electronics has a market cap of ₹189177.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹260.6 & ₹107.3 respectively.
As of 21 May, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Bharat Electronics Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8564.08
|4162.16
|+105.76%
|6479.12
|+32.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|637.39
|624.96
|+1.99%
|563.61
|+13.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|118.54
|107.46
|+10.31%
|113.98
|+4%
|Total Operating Expense
|6395.39
|3197.12
|+100.04%
|4761.26
|+34.32%
|Operating Income
|2168.69
|965.04
|+124.73%
|1717.86
|+26.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2390.07
|1131.95
|+111.15%
|1781.56
|+34.16%
|Net Income
|1797.11
|859.58
|+109.07%
|1382.02
|+30.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.46
|1.17
|+110.26%
|1.9
|+29.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1797.11Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹8564.08Cr
