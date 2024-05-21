Hello User
Bharat Electronics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.04% YOY

Bharat Electronics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.04% YOY

Livemint

Bharat Electronics Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 32.18% YoY & profit increased by 30.04% YoY

Bharat Electronics Q4 Results Live

Bharat Electronics Q4 Results Live : Bharat Electronics declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 32.18% & the profit increased by 30.04% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 105.76% and the profit increased by 109.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.99% q-o-q & increased by 13.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 124.73% q-o-q & increased by 26.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.46 for Q4 which increased by 29.73% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Electronics has delivered 15.15% return in the last 1 week, 77.14% return in the last 6 months and 40.5% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Electronics has a market cap of 189177.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 260.6 & 107.3 respectively.

As of 21 May, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Bharat Electronics Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8564.084162.16+105.76%6479.12+32.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total637.39624.96+1.99%563.61+13.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization118.54107.46+10.31%113.98+4%
Total Operating Expense6395.393197.12+100.04%4761.26+34.32%
Operating Income2168.69965.04+124.73%1717.86+26.24%
Net Income Before Taxes2390.071131.95+111.15%1781.56+34.16%
Net Income1797.11859.58+109.07%1382.02+30.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.461.17+110.26%1.9+29.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1797.11Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹8564.08Cr

