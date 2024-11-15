Bharat Forge Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises 7.2% YOY Amid Revenue Decline

Bharat Forge reported its Q2 results for 2024 on November 15, revealing a 7.2% year-over-year profit increase to 243.59 crore, despite a revenue decline of 2.27% to 3688.51 crore.

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Bharat Forge Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024
Bharat Forge Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Bharat Forge Q2 Results 2024:Bharat Forge declared its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, 2024. The company experienced a topline decrease of 2.27% year-over-year, while profit rose by 7.2%. The profit for the quarter stood at 243.59 crore, with total revenue recorded at 3688.51 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 10.17%, but profit saw an increase of 20.11%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses fell by 6.32% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 0.98% year-over-year. This suggests a focused effort by the company to streamline costs while still managing to grow profits.

The operating income reflected positive growth, up by 16.98% quarter-over-quarter and 6.36% year-over-year. This increase in operating income highlights the company's ability to manage its core business effectively despite the challenges faced in revenue generation.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 5.23, marking a 6.55% increase year-over-year. This positive EPS growth is an encouraging sign for investors amidst the overall revenue decline.

Over the past week, Bharat Forge shares have delivered a return of -8.15%, with a more significant decline of -10.4% over the last six months. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has shown resilience with a 7.3% return. The current market capitalization stands at 61865.09 crore, with a 52-week high of 1804.5 and a low of 1049.1.

Analyst sentiment surrounding Bharat Forge remains mixed. As of November 15, 2024, out of 24 analysts covering the company, 4 have assigned a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given a Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Hold, 10 have a Buy rating, and 3 have assigned a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation suggests a Hold position.

Overall, Bharat Forge's Q2 results showcase a mixed performance with profits rising, yet revenue facing challenges. The company's strategic cost management appears to be effective, but analysts remain cautious as they assess the company's future trajectory.

Bharat Forge Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3688.514106.15-10.17%3774.19-2.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total467.24498.74-6.32%462.72+0.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization213.35218.27-2.25%211.33+0.95%
Total Operating Expense3254.583735.22-12.87%3366.19-3.32%
Operating Income433.93370.93+16.98%408+6.36%
Net Income Before Taxes385.76298.86+29.08%336.15+14.76%
Net Income243.59202.81+20.11%227.22+7.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.236.26-16.43%4.91+6.55%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹243.59Cr
₹3688.51Cr
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBharat Forge Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises 7.2% YOY Amid Revenue Decline

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.