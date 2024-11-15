Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Forge Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises 7.2% YOY Amid Revenue Decline

Bharat Forge Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises 7.2% YOY Amid Revenue Decline

Livemint

Bharat Forge reported its Q2 results for 2024 on November 15, revealing a 7.2% year-over-year profit increase to 243.59 crore, despite a revenue decline of 2.27% to 3688.51 crore.

Bharat Forge Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Bharat Forge Q2 Results 2024:Bharat Forge declared its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, 2024. The company experienced a topline decrease of 2.27% year-over-year, while profit rose by 7.2%. The profit for the quarter stood at 243.59 crore, with total revenue recorded at 3688.51 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 10.17%, but profit saw an increase of 20.11%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses fell by 6.32% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 0.98% year-over-year. This suggests a focused effort by the company to streamline costs while still managing to grow profits.

The operating income reflected positive growth, up by 16.98% quarter-over-quarter and 6.36% year-over-year. This increase in operating income highlights the company's ability to manage its core business effectively despite the challenges faced in revenue generation.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 5.23, marking a 6.55% increase year-over-year. This positive EPS growth is an encouraging sign for investors amidst the overall revenue decline.

Over the past week, Bharat Forge shares have delivered a return of -8.15%, with a more significant decline of -10.4% over the last six months. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has shown resilience with a 7.3% return. The current market capitalization stands at 61865.09 crore, with a 52-week high of 1804.5 and a low of 1049.1.

Analyst sentiment surrounding Bharat Forge remains mixed. As of November 15, 2024, out of 24 analysts covering the company, 4 have assigned a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given a Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Hold, 10 have a Buy rating, and 3 have assigned a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation suggests a Hold position.

Overall, Bharat Forge's Q2 results showcase a mixed performance with profits rising, yet revenue facing challenges. The company's strategic cost management appears to be effective, but analysts remain cautious as they assess the company's future trajectory.

Bharat Forge Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3688.514106.15-10.17%3774.19-2.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total467.24498.74-6.32%462.72+0.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization213.35218.27-2.25%211.33+0.95%
Total Operating Expense3254.583735.22-12.87%3366.19-3.32%
Operating Income433.93370.93+16.98%408+6.36%
Net Income Before Taxes385.76298.86+29.08%336.15+14.76%
Net Income243.59202.81+20.11%227.22+7.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.236.26-16.43%4.91+6.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹243.59Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹3688.51Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

