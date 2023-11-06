Bharat Forge Q2 Results: Net profit rises 29% YoY to ₹346 crore; share price surges 4%
Bharat Forge reported 29% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit at ₹345.9 crore for the second quarter of FY24. The company had posted a net profit of ₹268.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.
Bharat Forge share price spiked 4% on Monday after the company announced strong September quarter results. Bharat Forge shares jumped as much as 4% to ₹1,071.85 apiece on the BSE.
