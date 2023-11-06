Bharat Forge share price spiked 4% on Monday after the company announced strong September quarter results. Bharat Forge shares jumped as much as 4% to ₹1,071.85 apiece on the BSE .

Bharat Forge reported 29% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit at ₹345.9 crore for the second quarter of FY24. The company had posted a net profit of ₹268.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

The automotive forging company reported standalone revenue of ₹2,249.4 crore in Q2FY24, registering a growth of 20.7% from ₹1,863.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

“Passenger Vehicles has been a standout sector for the company over the past few quarters and it continues to rise driven by market share gains, increasing value addition and order wins from newer geographies & customers. Today this sector account for almost 25% of our exports and will continue to be a key contributor to the growth of the group," said BN Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge.

At the operational front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter increased 34% to ₹606.8 crore from ₹453 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 27% from 24.3%, YoY, driven by operating leverage and a sharp focus on cost control.

During the quarter, the company’s defence vertical, KSSL secured new business worth ₹1,100 crore taking the executable order book to ₹3,000 crore, over the coming 24 months.

“Excluding the impact of a seasonally weak quarter in the European market, the overseas operations performance has shown improvement consistent with the increase in capacity utilization of the Aluminum business. A sustained path to profitability for the overseas business is going to be driven by a combination of achieving profitability in the aluminum business and product/manufacturing optimization in the steel business, all expected to materialize in the next 12 – 18 months," Kalyani said.

Barring any untoward global disturbances which may impact demand sentiment, we expect the momentum in our businesses to continue in H2 FY24 performance along with strong cash flow generation, he added.

At 1:10 pm, Bharat Forge share price was trading 2.83% higher at ₹1,059.80 apiece on the BSE.

