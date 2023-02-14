Bharat Forge Q3: PAT dips over 14% YoY to ₹289 cr, revenue sees robust growth. Should you buy the stock?
- Bharat Forge said, North America CV and PV volumes continue to show robust growth on the back of fleet replacement and strong demand for personal mobility. But the European automotive market continues to remain gloomy.
Pune-based leading forging firm, Bharat Forge earned a standalone net profit of ₹289.18 crore in the third quarter of FY23, declining by 14.29% from a profit of ₹337.39 crore a year ago same period. However, sequentially, the company's PAT climbed by 7.85%. PAT tumbled despite recording strong growth on the top-line front.
