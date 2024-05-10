Hello User
Bharat Forge Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 74.01% YOY

Bharat Forge Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 74.01% YOY

Livemint

Bharat Forge Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.75% YoY & profit increased by 74.01% YoY

Bharat Forge Q4 Results Live

Bharat Forge Q4 Results Live : Bharat Forge declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 14.75% and the profit increasing by 74.01% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.7% while the profit decreased by 10.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.57% q-o-q and increased by 13.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.28% q-o-q but increased by 112.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is 5.21, showing a 47.15% Y-o-Y increase.

Bharat Forge delivered returns of 10.54% in the last 1 week, 35.89% in the last 6 months, and 13.47% YTD.

Currently, Bharat Forge has a market cap of 65422.19 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1474.4 & 752.85 respectively.

As of 10 May, 2024, out of 24 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Bharat Forge Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4164.213866.41+7.7%3629.05+14.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total474.88449.8+5.57%420.11+13.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization207.11223.67-7.4%181.14+14.33%
Total Operating Expense3748.223392.22+10.49%3433.38+9.17%
Operating Income415.98474.19-12.28%195.67+112.59%
Net Income Before Taxes365.26393.33-7.14%177.27+106.04%
Net Income235.94264.55-10.81%135.59+74.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.215.68-8.34%3.54+47.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹235.94Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4164.21Cr

