Bharat Forge Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 74.01% YOY

Bharat Forge Q4 Results Live : Bharat Forge declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 14.75% and the profit increasing by 74.01% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.7% while the profit decreased by 10.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.57% q-o-q and increased by 13.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.28% q-o-q but increased by 112.59% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹5.21, showing a 47.15% Y-o-Y increase.
Bharat Forge delivered returns of 10.54% in the last 1 week, 35.89% in the last 6 months, and 13.47% YTD.
Currently, Bharat Forge has a market cap of ₹65422.19 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1474.4 & ₹752.85 respectively.
As of 10 May, 2024, out of 24 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Bharat Forge Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4164.21
|3866.41
|+7.7%
|3629.05
|+14.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|474.88
|449.8
|+5.57%
|420.11
|+13.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|207.11
|223.67
|-7.4%
|181.14
|+14.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|3748.22
|3392.22
|+10.49%
|3433.38
|+9.17%
|Operating Income
|415.98
|474.19
|-12.28%
|195.67
|+112.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|365.26
|393.33
|-7.14%
|177.27
|+106.04%
|Net Income
|235.94
|264.55
|-10.81%
|135.59
|+74.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.21
|5.68
|-8.34%
|3.54
|+47.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹235.94Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4164.21Cr
