Bharat Forge Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 74.01% YOY

Bharat Forge Q4 Results Live : Bharat Forge declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 14.75% and the profit increasing by 74.01% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.7% while the profit decreased by 10.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.57% q-o-q and increased by 13.03% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 12.28% q-o-q but increased by 112.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is ₹5.21, showing a 47.15% Y-o-Y increase.

Bharat Forge delivered returns of 10.54% in the last 1 week, 35.89% in the last 6 months, and 13.47% YTD. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Bharat Forge has a market cap of ₹65422.19 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1474.4 & ₹752.85 respectively.

As of 10 May, 2024, out of 24 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 May, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Forge Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4164.21 3866.41 +7.7% 3629.05 +14.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 474.88 449.8 +5.57% 420.11 +13.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 207.11 223.67 -7.4% 181.14 +14.33% Total Operating Expense 3748.22 3392.22 +10.49% 3433.38 +9.17% Operating Income 415.98 474.19 -12.28% 195.67 +112.59% Net Income Before Taxes 365.26 393.33 -7.14% 177.27 +106.04% Net Income 235.94 264.55 -10.81% 135.59 +74.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.21 5.68 -8.34% 3.54 +47.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹235.94Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4164.21Cr

