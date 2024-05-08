Active Stocks
Bharat Forge Q4 results: Stock surges 16% after net profit jumps 78% to ₹227 crore

The shares of Bharat Forge surged over 16 per cent to ₹1,438 per share to 52-week high on Wednesday's trading session on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Bharat Forge

The shares of Bharat Forge surged over 16 per cent to 1,438 per share to 52-week high on Wednesday's trading session on National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a 78 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, which amounted to 227 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, compared to 127.74 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

 

Published: 08 May 2024, 03:28 PM IST
