The shares of Bharat Forge surged over 16 per cent to ₹1,438 per share to 52-week high on Wednesday's trading session on National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a 78 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, which amounted to ₹227 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, compared to ₹127.74 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

