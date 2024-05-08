Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Forge Q4 results: Stock surges 16% after net profit jumps 78% to 227 crore

Bharat Forge Q4 results: Stock surges 16% after net profit jumps 78% to ₹227 crore

Livemint

The shares of Bharat Forge surged over 16 per cent to 1,438 per share to 52-week high on Wednesday's trading session on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Bharat Forge

The shares of Bharat Forge surged over 16 per cent to 1,438 per share to 52-week high on Wednesday's trading session on National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a 78 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, which amounted to 227 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, compared to 127.74 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.