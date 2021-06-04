Bharat Forge reports Q4 net profit of 205.4 crore; revenue rises over 48%

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share. 'Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each (at the rate of 100%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, if approved by member, will be paid on or after August 20, 2021,'' the company said in an exchange filing.

