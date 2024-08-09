Bharat Gears Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 138.16% YOY

Bharat Gears Q1 Results Live : Bharat Gears declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, reporting a 2.62% decrease in revenue and a significant 138.16% increase in loss compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison also showed a 2.79% decline in revenue and a 3.43% increase in loss.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable rise of 10.85% quarter-on-quarter and a 2.42% increase year-on-year.

Operating income, however, witnessed a 3.07% increase from the previous quarter but a substantial 43.81% decrease from the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.18, marking a significant 140.82% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Bharat Gears delivered -4.07% return in the last 1 week, -12.18% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.9% year-to-date return.

At present, Bharat Gears commands a market capitalization of ₹165.25 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹134.75 & ₹96.5 respectively.

Bharat Gears Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 166.01 170.77 -2.79% 170.48 -2.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 30.03 27.09 +10.85% 29.32 +2.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.86 5.67 +3.35% 5.55 +5.59% Total Operating Expense 164.33 169.14 -2.84% 167.49 -1.89% Operating Income 1.68 1.63 +3.07% 2.99 -43.81% Net Income Before Taxes -2.42 -2.25 -7.56% -1.02 -137.25% Net Income -1.81 -1.75 -3.43% -0.76 -138.16% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.18 -1.13 -4.42% -0.49 -140.82%