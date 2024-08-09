Bharat Gears Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 138.16% YOY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Bharat Gears Q1 Results Live : Bharat Gears declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, reporting a 2.62% decrease in revenue and a significant 138.16% increase in loss compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison also showed a 2.79% decline in revenue and a 3.43% increase in loss.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable rise of 10.85% quarter-on-quarter and a 2.42% increase year-on-year.

Operating income, however, witnessed a 3.07% increase from the previous quarter but a substantial 43.81% decrease from the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -1.18, marking a significant 140.82% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Bharat Gears delivered -4.07% return in the last 1 week, -12.18% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.9% year-to-date return.

At present, Bharat Gears commands a market capitalization of 165.25 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 134.75 & 96.5 respectively.

Bharat Gears Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue166.01170.77-2.79%170.48-2.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.0327.09+10.85%29.32+2.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.865.67+3.35%5.55+5.59%
Total Operating Expense164.33169.14-2.84%167.49-1.89%
Operating Income1.681.63+3.07%2.99-43.81%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.42-2.25-7.56%-1.02-137.25%
Net Income-1.81-1.75-3.43%-0.76-138.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.18-1.13-4.42%-0.49-140.82%
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
