Bharat Gears Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 138.16% YOY

Bharat Gears Q1 Results Live : Bharat Gears declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, reporting a 2.62% decrease in revenue and a significant 138.16% increase in loss compared to the same quarter last year.
Quarterly comparison also showed a 2.79% decline in revenue and a 3.43% increase in loss.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable rise of 10.85% quarter-on-quarter and a 2.42% increase year-on-year.
Operating income, however, witnessed a 3.07% increase from the previous quarter but a substantial 43.81% decrease from the same quarter last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.18, marking a significant 140.82% decrease year-on-year.
In terms of stock performance, Bharat Gears delivered -4.07% return in the last 1 week, -12.18% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.9% year-to-date return.
At present, Bharat Gears commands a market capitalization of ₹165.25 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹134.75 & ₹96.5 respectively.
Bharat Gears Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|166.01
|170.77
|-2.79%
|170.48
|-2.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|30.03
|27.09
|+10.85%
|29.32
|+2.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.86
|5.67
|+3.35%
|5.55
|+5.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|164.33
|169.14
|-2.84%
|167.49
|-1.89%
|Operating Income
|1.68
|1.63
|+3.07%
|2.99
|-43.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.42
|-2.25
|-7.56%
|-1.02
|-137.25%
|Net Income
|-1.81
|-1.75
|-3.43%
|-0.76
|-138.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.18
|-1.13
|-4.42%
|-0.49
|-140.82%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess