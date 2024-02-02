Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Gears Q3 FY24 results: loss at 5.5Cr, Revenue decreased by 24.59% YoY

Bharat Gears Q3 FY24 results: loss at 5.5Cr, Revenue decreased by 24.59% YoY

Livemint

Bharat Gears Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 24.59% YoY & loss at 5.5Cr

Bharat Gears Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bharat Gears declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.59% & the loss came at 5.5cr. It is noteworthy that Bharat Gears had declared a profit of 2.59cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.2% q-o-q & decreased by 10.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 502.5% q-o-q & decreased by 226.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -3.59 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 312.43% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Gears has delivered a 1.36% return in the last 1 week, -6.16% return in the last 6 months, and 3.37% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Gears has a market cap of 183.49 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 136.35 & 98.1 respectively.

Bharat Gears Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue142.78179.02-20.24%189.35-24.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.4330.21-9.2%30.59-10.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.625.71-1.58%5.19+8.29%
Total Operating Expense147.61177.82-16.99%185.53-20.44%
Operating Income-4.831.2-502.5%3.82-226.44%
Net Income Before Taxes-7.17-2.44-193.85%3.42-309.65%
Net Income-5.5-1.73-217.92%2.59-312.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.59-1.13-217.7%1.69-312.43%

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-5.5Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹142.78Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.