Bharat Gears Q3 FY24 results: loss at 5.5Cr, Revenue decreased by 24.59% YoY

Bharat Gears declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.59% & the loss came at ₹5.5cr. It is noteworthy that Bharat Gears had declared a profit of ₹2.59cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.2% q-o-q & decreased by 10.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 502.5% q-o-q & decreased by 226.44% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-3.59 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 312.43% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Gears has delivered a 1.36% return in the last 1 week, -6.16% return in the last 6 months, and 3.37% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Gears has a market cap of ₹183.49 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹136.35 & ₹98.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Gears Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 142.78 179.02 -20.24% 189.35 -24.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.43 30.21 -9.2% 30.59 -10.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.62 5.71 -1.58% 5.19 +8.29% Total Operating Expense 147.61 177.82 -16.99% 185.53 -20.44% Operating Income -4.83 1.2 -502.5% 3.82 -226.44% Net Income Before Taxes -7.17 -2.44 -193.85% 3.42 -309.65% Net Income -5.5 -1.73 -217.92% 2.59 -312.36% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.59 -1.13 -217.7% 1.69 -312.43% Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-5.5Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹142.78Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!