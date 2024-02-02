Bharat Gears Q3 FY24 results: loss at 5.5Cr, Revenue decreased by 24.59% YoY

Bharat Gears declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.59% & the loss came at ₹5.5cr. It is noteworthy that Bharat Gears had declared a profit of ₹2.59cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.2% q-o-q & decreased by 10.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 502.5% q-o-q & decreased by 226.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-3.59 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 312.43% Y-o-Y.
Bharat Gears has delivered a 1.36% return in the last 1 week, -6.16% return in the last 6 months, and 3.37% YTD return.
Currently, Bharat Gears has a market cap of ₹183.49 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹136.35 & ₹98.1 respectively.
Bharat Gears Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|142.78
|179.02
|-20.24%
|189.35
|-24.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.43
|30.21
|-9.2%
|30.59
|-10.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.62
|5.71
|-1.58%
|5.19
|+8.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|147.61
|177.82
|-16.99%
|185.53
|-20.44%
|Operating Income
|-4.83
|1.2
|-502.5%
|3.82
|-226.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-7.17
|-2.44
|-193.85%
|3.42
|-309.65%
|Net Income
|-5.5
|-1.73
|-217.92%
|2.59
|-312.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.59
|-1.13
|-217.7%
|1.69
|-312.43%
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-5.5Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹142.78Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!