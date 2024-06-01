Bharat Gears Q4 results : loss at ₹1.75Cr, Revenue decreased by 4.86% YoY

Bharat Gears Q4 Results Live : Bharat Gears announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 4.86% year-on-year, with a loss of ₹1.75 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the same period last fiscal year, Bharat Gears had reported a profit of ₹0.83 crore, indicating a significant downturn in performance.

However, there was a positive growth in revenue compared to the previous quarter, showing a 19.6% increase.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.24% quarter-on-quarter and 2.17% year-on-year.

On the operational front, the operating income saw a notable increase of 133.75% quarter-on-quarter, but experienced a decline of 64.51% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-1.13, reflecting a substantial 307.95% decrease year-on-year.

Bharat Gears' performance in the market has been lackluster, with negative returns of -3.48% in the last week, -8.18% in the last 6 months, and -7.7% year-to-date.

As of now, Bharat Gears holds a market capitalization of ₹163.84 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹136.35 and ₹99.45 respectively.

Bharat Gears Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 170.77 142.78 +19.6% 179.5 -4.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.09 27.43 -1.24% 27.69 -2.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.67 5.62 +0.89% 5.23 +8.51% Total Operating Expense 169.14 147.61 +14.59% 174.9 -3.3% Operating Income 1.63 -4.83 +133.75% 4.59 -64.51% Net Income Before Taxes -2.25 -7.17 +68.62% 0.5 -552.81% Net Income -1.75 -5.5 +68.18% 0.83 -309.61% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.13 -3.59 +68.52% 0.54 -307.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.75Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹170.77Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

