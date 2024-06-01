Bharat Gears Q4 results : loss at ₹1.75Cr, Revenue decreased by 4.86% YoY

Bharat Gears Q4 Results Live : Bharat Gears announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 4.86% year-on-year, with a loss of ₹1.75 crore.
In the same period last fiscal year, Bharat Gears had reported a profit of ₹0.83 crore, indicating a significant downturn in performance.
However, there was a positive growth in revenue compared to the previous quarter, showing a 19.6% increase.
The company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.24% quarter-on-quarter and 2.17% year-on-year.
On the operational front, the operating income saw a notable increase of 133.75% quarter-on-quarter, but experienced a decline of 64.51% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-1.13, reflecting a substantial 307.95% decrease year-on-year.
Bharat Gears' performance in the market has been lackluster, with negative returns of -3.48% in the last week, -8.18% in the last 6 months, and -7.7% year-to-date.
As of now, Bharat Gears holds a market capitalization of ₹163.84 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹136.35 and ₹99.45 respectively.
Bharat Gears Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|170.77
|142.78
|+19.6%
|179.5
|-4.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.09
|27.43
|-1.24%
|27.69
|-2.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.67
|5.62
|+0.89%
|5.23
|+8.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|169.14
|147.61
|+14.59%
|174.9
|-3.3%
|Operating Income
|1.63
|-4.83
|+133.75%
|4.59
|-64.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.25
|-7.17
|+68.62%
|0.5
|-552.81%
|Net Income
|-1.75
|-5.5
|+68.18%
|0.83
|-309.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.13
|-3.59
|+68.52%
|0.54
|-307.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.75Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹170.77Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!