Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Gears Q4 results : loss at 1.75Cr, Revenue decreased by 4.86% YoY

Bharat Gears Q4 results : loss at ₹1.75Cr, Revenue decreased by 4.86% YoY

Livemint

Bharat Gears Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 4.86% YoY & loss at 1.75Cr

Bharat Gears Q4 Results Live

Bharat Gears Q4 Results Live : Bharat Gears announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 4.86% year-on-year, with a loss of 1.75 crore.

In the same period last fiscal year, Bharat Gears had reported a profit of 0.83 crore, indicating a significant downturn in performance.

However, there was a positive growth in revenue compared to the previous quarter, showing a 19.6% increase.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.24% quarter-on-quarter and 2.17% year-on-year.

On the operational front, the operating income saw a notable increase of 133.75% quarter-on-quarter, but experienced a decline of 64.51% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at -1.13, reflecting a substantial 307.95% decrease year-on-year.

Bharat Gears' performance in the market has been lackluster, with negative returns of -3.48% in the last week, -8.18% in the last 6 months, and -7.7% year-to-date.

As of now, Bharat Gears holds a market capitalization of 163.84 crore, with a 52-week high/low of 136.35 and 99.45 respectively.

Bharat Gears Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue170.77142.78+19.6%179.5-4.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.0927.43-1.24%27.69-2.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.675.62+0.89%5.23+8.51%
Total Operating Expense169.14147.61+14.59%174.9-3.3%
Operating Income1.63-4.83+133.75%4.59-64.51%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.25-7.17+68.62%0.5-552.81%
Net Income-1.75-5.5+68.18%0.83-309.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.13-3.59+68.52%0.54-307.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.75Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹170.77Cr

