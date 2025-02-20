Bharat Global Developers Q3 Results 2025:Bharat Global Developers declared their Q3 results on 18 Feb, 2025, reporting a remarkable increase in topline revenue by 26188.57% year-on-year and a profit surge of 189.58% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹1.39 crore, with revenue reaching ₹276.03 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue growth of 27.58%, although the profit saw a significant drop of 86.25%. This contrast highlights the volatility in the company's performance on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 11.11% quarter-on-quarter and remained unchanged year-on-year, indicating a stable cost structure despite fluctuating revenues.

Bharat Global Developers Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter saw an impressive increase of 1530% quarter-on-quarter, along with a year-on-year increase of 158.73%. This indicates a strong operational performance amidst the overall financial landscape.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹0.14, reflecting a decrease of 83.53% year-on-year. This decline in EPS may raise concerns among investors regarding the sustainability of profit margins in the upcoming quarters.

Bharat Global Developers Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 276.03 216.35 +27.58% 1.05 +26188.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.1 0.09 +11.11% 0 +0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.07 0.01 +600% 0 +0% Total Operating Expense 274.39 216.25 +26.89% 0.42 +65230.95% Operating Income 1.63 0.1 +1530% 0.63 +158.73% Net Income Before Taxes 1.87 13.64 -86.29% 0.64 +192.19% Net Income 1.39 10.11 -86.25% 0.48 +189.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.14 1.03 -86.41% 0.85 -83.53%