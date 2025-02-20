Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Bharat Global Developers Q3 Results 2025:Bharat Global Developers declared their Q3 results on 18 Feb, 2025, reporting a remarkable increase in topline revenue by 26188.57% year-on-year and a profit surge of 189.58% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹1.39 crore, with revenue reaching ₹276.03 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue growth of 27.58%, although the profit saw a significant drop of 86.25%. This contrast highlights the volatility in the company's performance on a quarter-to-quarter basis.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 11.11% quarter-on-quarter and remained unchanged year-on-year, indicating a stable cost structure despite fluctuating revenues.
The operating income for the quarter saw an impressive increase of 1530% quarter-on-quarter, along with a year-on-year increase of 158.73%. This indicates a strong operational performance amidst the overall financial landscape.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹0.14, reflecting a decrease of 83.53% year-on-year. This decline in EPS may raise concerns among investors regarding the sustainability of profit margins in the upcoming quarters.
Bharat Global Developers Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|276.03
|216.35
|+27.58%
|1.05
|+26188.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.1
|0.09
|+11.11%
|0
|+0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.07
|0.01
|+600%
|0
|+0%
|Total Operating Expense
|274.39
|216.25
|+26.89%
|0.42
|+65230.95%
|Operating Income
|1.63
|0.1
|+1530%
|0.63
|+158.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.87
|13.64
|-86.29%
|0.64
|+192.19%
|Net Income
|1.39
|10.11
|-86.25%
|0.48
|+189.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.14
|1.03
|-86.41%
|0.85
|-83.53%
