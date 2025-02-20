Bharat Global Developers Q3 Results 2025 on 20 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 189.58% YOY, profit at ₹1.39 crore and revenue at ₹276.03 crore

Bharat Global Developers Q3 Results 2025 on 20 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 26188.57% YoY & profit increased by 189.58% YoY, profit at 1.39 crore and revenue at 276.03 crore

Livemint
Published20 Feb 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Advertisement
Bharat Global Developers Q3 Results 2025 on 20 Feb, 2025

Bharat Global Developers Q3 Results 2025:Bharat Global Developers declared their Q3 results on 18 Feb, 2025, reporting a remarkable increase in topline revenue by 26188.57% year-on-year and a profit surge of 189.58% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter stood at 1.39 crore, with revenue reaching 276.03 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue growth of 27.58%, although the profit saw a significant drop of 86.25%. This contrast highlights the volatility in the company's performance on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Advertisement

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 11.11% quarter-on-quarter and remained unchanged year-on-year, indicating a stable cost structure despite fluctuating revenues.

Bharat Global Developers Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter saw an impressive increase of 1530% quarter-on-quarter, along with a year-on-year increase of 158.73%. This indicates a strong operational performance amidst the overall financial landscape.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 0.14, reflecting a decrease of 83.53% year-on-year. This decline in EPS may raise concerns among investors regarding the sustainability of profit margins in the upcoming quarters.

Advertisement

Bharat Global Developers Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue276.03216.35+27.58%1.05+26188.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.10.09+11.11%0+0%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.070.01+600%0+0%
Total Operating Expense274.39216.25+26.89%0.42+65230.95%
Operating Income1.630.1+1530%0.63+158.73%
Net Income Before Taxes1.8713.64-86.29%0.64+192.19%
Net Income1.3910.11-86.25%0.48+189.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.141.03-86.41%0.85-83.53%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBharat Global Developers Q3 Results 2025 on 20 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 189.58% YOY, profit at ₹1.39 crore and revenue at ₹276.03 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.39Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹276.03Cr

First Published:20 Feb 2025, 11:42 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App