Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 38.53% YOY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.62% YoY & loss decreased by 38.53% YoY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live
Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live : Bharat Heavy Electricals announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 9.62% increase in revenue and a significant 38.53% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 33.6% and an increase in loss by 143.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.36% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 1.04% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 134.62% quarter-on-quarter, but showing an increase of 46.16% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.61, marking a 38.38% increase year-on-year.

Bharat Heavy Electricals exhibited a 1.97% return in the last week, with significant returns of 38.12% in the last 6 months and 62.88% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 110483.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 335.35 and 94.8 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 01 Aug, 2024, indicate that out of 19 analysts covering the company, 5 recommended a Strong Sell, 7 recommended Sell, 3 recommended Hold, 1 recommended Buy, and 3 recommended Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Sell the stock.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5484.928260.25-33.6%5003.43+9.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1434.861484.68-3.36%1420.04+1.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization58.9768.4-13.79%59.99-1.7%
Total Operating Expense5713.247600.79-24.83%5427.51+5.26%
Operating Income-228.32659.46-134.62%-424.08+46.16%
Net Income Before Taxes-278.99636.32-143.84%-462.16+39.63%
Net Income-211.4489.62-143.18%-343.89+38.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.611.41-143.26%-0.99+38.38%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-211.4Cr
₹5484.92Cr
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsBharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 38.53% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.75
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -1.6 (-0.97%)

    Tata Power

    459.25
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    5.6 (1.23%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.10
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -0.75 (-0.3%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    342.80
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    8.5 (2.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    PCBL

    353.20
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    28.15 (8.66%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    794.35
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    62.05 (8.47%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    831.70
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    57.65 (7.45%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    365.80
    11:00 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    18.85 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue