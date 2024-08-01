Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 38.53% YOY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live : Bharat Heavy Electricals announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 9.62% increase in revenue and a significant 38.53% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 33.6% and an increase in loss by 143.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.36% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 1.04% year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 134.62% quarter-on-quarter, but showing an increase of 46.16% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.61, marking a 38.38% increase year-on-year.
Bharat Heavy Electricals exhibited a 1.97% return in the last week, with significant returns of 38.12% in the last 6 months and 62.88% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹110483.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹335.35 and ₹94.8 respectively.
Analyst ratings as of 01 Aug, 2024, indicate that out of 19 analysts covering the company, 5 recommended a Strong Sell, 7 recommended Sell, 3 recommended Hold, 1 recommended Buy, and 3 recommended Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Sell the stock.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5484.92
|8260.25
|-33.6%
|5003.43
|+9.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1434.86
|1484.68
|-3.36%
|1420.04
|+1.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|58.97
|68.4
|-13.79%
|59.99
|-1.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|5713.24
|7600.79
|-24.83%
|5427.51
|+5.26%
|Operating Income
|-228.32
|659.46
|-134.62%
|-424.08
|+46.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-278.99
|636.32
|-143.84%
|-462.16
|+39.63%
|Net Income
|-211.4
|489.62
|-143.18%
|-343.89
|+38.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.61
|1.41
|-143.26%
|-0.99
|+38.38%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess