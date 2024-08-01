Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 38.53% YOY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 38.53% YOY

Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.62% YoY & loss decreased by 38.53% YoY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live : Bharat Heavy Electricals announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 9.62% increase in revenue and a significant 38.53% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 33.6% and an increase in loss by 143.18%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.36% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 1.04% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 134.62% quarter-on-quarter, but showing an increase of 46.16% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.61, marking a 38.38% increase year-on-year.

Bharat Heavy Electricals exhibited a 1.97% return in the last week, with significant returns of 38.12% in the last 6 months and 62.88% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 110483.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 335.35 and 94.8 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 01 Aug, 2024, indicate that out of 19 analysts covering the company, 5 recommended a Strong Sell, 7 recommended Sell, 3 recommended Hold, 1 recommended Buy, and 3 recommended Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Sell the stock.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5484.928260.25-33.6%5003.43+9.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1434.861484.68-3.36%1420.04+1.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization58.9768.4-13.79%59.99-1.7%
Total Operating Expense5713.247600.79-24.83%5427.51+5.26%
Operating Income-228.32659.46-134.62%-424.08+46.16%
Net Income Before Taxes-278.99636.32-143.84%-462.16+39.63%
Net Income-211.4489.62-143.18%-343.89+38.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.611.41-143.26%-0.99+38.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-211.4Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5484.92Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.