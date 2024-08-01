Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 38.53% YOY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.62% YoY & loss decreased by 38.53% YoY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results Live : Bharat Heavy Electricals announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 9.62% increase in revenue and a significant 38.53% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 33.6% and an increase in loss by 143.18%.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 134.62% quarter-on-quarter, but showing an increase of 46.16% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.61, marking a 38.38% increase year-on-year.

Bharat Heavy Electricals exhibited a 1.97% return in the last week, with significant returns of 38.12% in the last 6 months and 62.88% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹110483.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹335.35 and ₹94.8 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 01 Aug, 2024, indicate that out of 19 analysts covering the company, 5 recommended a Strong Sell, 7 recommended Sell, 3 recommended Hold, 1 recommended Buy, and 3 recommended Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Sell the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5484.92 8260.25 -33.6% 5003.43 +9.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1434.86 1484.68 -3.36% 1420.04 +1.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 58.97 68.4 -13.79% 59.99 -1.7% Total Operating Expense 5713.24 7600.79 -24.83% 5427.51 +5.26% Operating Income -228.32 659.46 -134.62% -424.08 +46.16% Net Income Before Taxes -278.99 636.32 -143.84% -462.16 +39.63% Net Income -211.4 489.62 -143.18% -343.89 +38.53% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.61 1.41 -143.26% -0.99 +38.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-211.4Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹5484.92Cr

