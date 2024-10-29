Bharat Heavy Electricals Q2 Results: Profit at ₹106.15Cr, Revenue Increased by 28.46% YoY

Published29 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Q2 Results Live : Bharat Heavy Electricals announced its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a significant turnaround in performance. The company's revenue surged by 28.46% year-over-year, reaching impressive figures, while profit stood at 106.15 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the same period last fiscal year, where the company recorded a loss of 238.12 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, Bharat Heavy Electricals demonstrated a steady growth trajectory with revenue increasing by 20.04%. This upward trend reflects the company's successful strategies and operational efficiencies.

The company's operating income saw a remarkable boost, climbing by 194.13% quarter-over-quarter and up by 148.01% year-over-year. This significant growth showcases the company's ability to enhance its core operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 reached 0.3, marking an impressive rise of 144.12% year-over-year. This increase is expected to bolster investor confidence, despite the mixed sentiments reflected in recent market trends.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Bharat Heavy Electricals has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -7.23% return over the past week and a -17.03% decline over the last six months. However, the stock has shown resilience with an 18.7% year-to-date return.

Currently, Bharat Heavy Electricals holds a market capitalization of 80,000.41 crore, with a 52-week high of 335.35 and a low of 117.70. This volatility has caught the attention of analysts and investors alike.

As of October 29, 2024, the consensus among 18 analysts covering the company reflects a cautious outlook, with 4 strong sell ratings, 7 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings, and 3 strong buy ratings. The overall recommendation is to hold, indicating a wait-and-see approach among market participants.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6584.15484.92+20.04%5125.29+28.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1467.171434.86+2.25%1282.11+14.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization60.0958.97+1.9%59.91+0.3%
Total Operating Expense6369.195713.24+11.48%5572.91+14.29%
Operating Income214.91-228.32+194.13%-447.62+148.01%
Net Income Before Taxes141.42-278.99+150.69%-435.99+132.44%
Net Income106.15-211.4+150.21%-238.12+144.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.3-0.61+149.18%-0.68+144.12%
