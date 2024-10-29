Bharat Heavy Electricals Q2 Results: Profit at ₹106.15Cr, Revenue Increased by 28.46% YoY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q2 Results Live : Bharat Heavy Electricals announced its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a significant turnaround in performance. The company's revenue surged by 28.46% year-over-year, reaching impressive figures, while profit stood at ₹106.15 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the same period last fiscal year, where the company recorded a loss of ₹238.12 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, Bharat Heavy Electricals demonstrated a steady growth trajectory with revenue increasing by 20.04%. This upward trend reflects the company's successful strategies and operational efficiencies.

The company's operating income saw a remarkable boost, climbing by 194.13% quarter-over-quarter and up by 148.01% year-over-year. This significant growth showcases the company's ability to enhance its core operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 reached ₹0.3, marking an impressive rise of 144.12% year-over-year. This increase is expected to bolster investor confidence, despite the mixed sentiments reflected in recent market trends.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Bharat Heavy Electricals has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -7.23% return over the past week and a -17.03% decline over the last six months. However, the stock has shown resilience with an 18.7% year-to-date return.

Currently, Bharat Heavy Electricals holds a market capitalization of ₹80,000.41 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.35 and a low of ₹117.70. This volatility has caught the attention of analysts and investors alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of October 29, 2024, the consensus among 18 analysts covering the company reflects a cautious outlook, with 4 strong sell ratings, 7 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings, and 3 strong buy ratings. The overall recommendation is to hold, indicating a wait-and-see approach among market participants.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6584.1 5484.92 +20.04% 5125.29 +28.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1467.17 1434.86 +2.25% 1282.11 +14.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 60.09 58.97 +1.9% 59.91 +0.3% Total Operating Expense 6369.19 5713.24 +11.48% 5572.91 +14.29% Operating Income 214.91 -228.32 +194.13% -447.62 +148.01% Net Income Before Taxes 141.42 -278.99 +150.69% -435.99 +132.44% Net Income 106.15 -211.4 +150.21% -238.12 +144.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.3 -0.61 +149.18% -0.68 +144.12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹106.15Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹6584.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar