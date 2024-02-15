Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 148.77Cr, Revenue increased by 4.57% YoY

Bharat Heavy Electricals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.57% & the loss came at ₹148.77cr. It is noteworthy that Bharat Heavy Electricals had declared a profit of ₹42.28cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.47% q-o-q & increased by 0.88% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 72.42% q-o-q & decreased by 250.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.43 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 458.33% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Heavy Electricals has delivered -7.96% return in the last 1 week, 109.58% return in the last 6 months, and 10.23% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Bharat Heavy Electricals has a market cap of ₹74289.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹243.25 & ₹66.3, respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Sell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5503.81 5125.29 +7.39% 5263.38 +4.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1442.01 1282.11 +12.47% 1429.39 +0.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 60.6 59.91 +1.15% 62.47 -2.99% Total Operating Expense 5627.27 5572.91 +0.98% 5181.59 +8.6% Operating Income -123.46 -447.62 +72.42% 81.79 -250.95% Net Income Before Taxes -194.91 -435.99 +55.29% 52.71 -469.78% Net Income -148.77 -238.12 +37.52% 42.28 -451.87% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.43 -0.68 +36.76% 0.12 -458.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-148.77Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5503.81Cr

