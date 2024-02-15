Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 148.77Cr, Revenue increased by 4.57% YoY

Bharat Heavy Electricals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.57% & the loss came at ₹148.77cr. It is noteworthy that Bharat Heavy Electricals had declared a profit of ₹42.28cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.39%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.47% q-o-q & increased by 0.88% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 72.42% q-o-q & decreased by 250.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.43 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 458.33% Y-o-Y.
Bharat Heavy Electricals has delivered -7.96% return in the last 1 week, 109.58% return in the last 6 months, and 10.23% YTD return.
Currently, Bharat Heavy Electricals has a market cap of ₹74289.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹243.25 & ₹66.3, respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Sell.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5503.81
|5125.29
|+7.39%
|5263.38
|+4.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1442.01
|1282.11
|+12.47%
|1429.39
|+0.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|60.6
|59.91
|+1.15%
|62.47
|-2.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|5627.27
|5572.91
|+0.98%
|5181.59
|+8.6%
|Operating Income
|-123.46
|-447.62
|+72.42%
|81.79
|-250.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-194.91
|-435.99
|+55.29%
|52.71
|-469.78%
|Net Income
|-148.77
|-238.12
|+37.52%
|42.28
|-451.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.43
|-0.68
|+36.76%
|0.12
|-458.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-148.77Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5503.81Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!