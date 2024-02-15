Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 148.77Cr, Revenue increased by 4.57% YoY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 148.77Cr, Revenue increased by 4.57% YoY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 4.57% YoY & loss at 148.77Cr

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bharat Heavy Electricals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.57% & the loss came at 148.77cr. It is noteworthy that Bharat Heavy Electricals had declared a profit of 42.28cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.47% q-o-q & increased by 0.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 72.42% q-o-q & decreased by 250.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.43 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 458.33% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Heavy Electricals has delivered -7.96% return in the last 1 week, 109.58% return in the last 6 months, and 10.23% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Heavy Electricals has a market cap of 74289.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 243.25 & 66.3, respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Sell.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5503.815125.29+7.39%5263.38+4.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1442.011282.11+12.47%1429.39+0.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization60.659.91+1.15%62.47-2.99%
Total Operating Expense5627.275572.91+0.98%5181.59+8.6%
Operating Income-123.46-447.62+72.42%81.79-250.95%
Net Income Before Taxes-194.91-435.99+55.29%52.71-469.78%
Net Income-148.77-238.12+37.52%42.28-451.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.43-0.68+36.76%0.12-458.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-148.77Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5503.81Cr

