Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 Results 2025:Bharat Heavy Electricals declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant recovery from the previous fiscal year. The topline increased by 32.22%, with the profit standing at ₹134.7 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the loss of ₹148.77 crore reported in the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Bharat Heavy Electricals' revenue grew by 10.53%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight rise, increasing by 1.01% quarter-on-quarter and 2.78% year-on-year.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 Results

The operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 9.98% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 291.45% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹0.39, reflecting a remarkable increase of 190.7% year-on-year.

Bharat Heavy Electricals has faced a challenging market environment, delivering a -10.47% return in the last week, -40.89% return in the last six months, and -18.21% year-to-date.

Currently, Bharat Heavy Electricals holds a market cap of ₹65,330.48 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.35 and a low of ₹186.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 18 analysts covering the company, opinions are mixed. Four analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, six have rated it as Sell, two analysts have given a Hold rating, while three analysts have recommended Buy and another three have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, was to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook amidst the company's recent performance.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7277.09 6584.1 +10.53% 5503.81 +32.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1482.03 1467.17 +1.01% 1442.01 +2.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 67.88 60.09 +12.96% 60.6 +12.01% Total Operating Expense 7040.73 6369.19 +10.54% 5627.27 +25.12% Operating Income 236.36 214.91 +9.98% -123.46 +291.45% Net Income Before Taxes 178.75 141.42 +26.4% -194.91 +191.71% Net Income 134.7 106.15 +26.9% -148.77 +190.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.39 0.3 +30% -0.43 +190.7%