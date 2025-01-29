Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹134.7Cr, Revenue increased by 32.22% YoY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 Results 2025:Bharat Heavy Electricals declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant recovery from the previous fiscal year. The topline increased by 32.22%, with the profit standing at ₹134.7 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the loss of ₹148.77 crore reported in the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Bharat Heavy Electricals' revenue grew by 10.53%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight rise, increasing by 1.01% quarter-on-quarter and 2.78% year-on-year.
The operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 9.98% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 291.45% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹0.39, reflecting a remarkable increase of 190.7% year-on-year.
Bharat Heavy Electricals has faced a challenging market environment, delivering a -10.47% return in the last week, -40.89% return in the last six months, and -18.21% year-to-date.
Currently, Bharat Heavy Electricals holds a market cap of ₹65,330.48 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.35 and a low of ₹186.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 18 analysts covering the company, opinions are mixed. Four analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, six have rated it as Sell, two analysts have given a Hold rating, while three analysts have recommended Buy and another three have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, was to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook amidst the company's recent performance.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7277.09
|6584.1
|+10.53%
|5503.81
|+32.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1482.03
|1467.17
|+1.01%
|1442.01
|+2.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|67.88
|60.09
|+12.96%
|60.6
|+12.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|7040.73
|6369.19
|+10.54%
|5627.27
|+25.12%
|Operating Income
|236.36
|214.91
|+9.98%
|-123.46
|+291.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|178.75
|141.42
|+26.4%
|-194.91
|+191.71%
|Net Income
|134.7
|106.15
|+26.9%
|-148.77
|+190.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.39
|0.3
|+30%
|-0.43
|+190.7%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹134.7Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹7277.09Cr