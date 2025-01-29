Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹134.7Cr, Revenue increased by 32.22% YoY

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 Results 2025:Bharat Heavy Electricals declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant recovery from the previous fiscal year. The topline increased by 32.22%, with the profit standing at 134.7 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the loss of 148.77 crore reported in the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Bharat Heavy Electricals' revenue grew by 10.53%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight rise, increasing by 1.01% quarter-on-quarter and 2.78% year-on-year.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 Results

The operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 9.98% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 291.45% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 0.39, reflecting a remarkable increase of 190.7% year-on-year.

Bharat Heavy Electricals has faced a challenging market environment, delivering a -10.47% return in the last week, -40.89% return in the last six months, and -18.21% year-to-date.

Currently, Bharat Heavy Electricals holds a market cap of 65,330.48 crore, with a 52-week high of 335.35 and a low of 186.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 18 analysts covering the company, opinions are mixed. Four analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, six have rated it as Sell, two analysts have given a Hold rating, while three analysts have recommended Buy and another three have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, was to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook amidst the company's recent performance.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7277.096584.1+10.53%5503.81+32.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1482.031467.17+1.01%1442.01+2.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization67.8860.09+12.96%60.6+12.01%
Total Operating Expense7040.736369.19+10.54%5627.27+25.12%
Operating Income236.36214.91+9.98%-123.46+291.45%
Net Income Before Taxes178.75141.42+26.4%-194.91+191.71%
Net Income134.7106.15+26.9%-148.77+190.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.390.3+30%-0.43+190.7%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
