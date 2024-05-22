Bharat Heavy Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.87% YOY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q4 Results Live : Bharat Heavy Electricals declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.4% & the profit decreased by 19.87% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 50.08% and the profit increased by 429.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.96% q-o-q & increased by 2.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 634.15% q-o-q & decreased by 27.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.41 for Q4 which decreased by 21.99% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Heavy Electricals has delivered 10.74% return in the last 1 week, 128.65% return in the last 6 months, and 64.92% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Heavy Electricals has a market cap of ₹111147.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹322.5 & ₹77.25 respectively.

As of 22 May, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 May, 2024, was to Sell.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8260.25 5503.81 +50.08% 8226.99 +0.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1484.68 1442.01 +2.96% 1451.78 +2.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 68.4 60.6 +12.87% 72.57 -5.75% Total Operating Expense 7600.79 5627.27 +35.07% 7313.41 +3.93% Operating Income 659.46 -123.46 +634.15% 913.58 -27.82% Net Income Before Taxes 636.32 -194.91 +426.47% 877.03 -27.45% Net Income 489.62 -148.77 +429.11% 611 -19.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.41 -0.43 +427.91% 1.81 -21.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹489.62Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹8260.25Cr

