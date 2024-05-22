Bharat Heavy Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.87% YOY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q4 Results Live : Bharat Heavy Electricals declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.4% & the profit decreased by 19.87% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 50.08% and the profit increased by 429.11%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.96% q-o-q & increased by 2.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 634.15% q-o-q & decreased by 27.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.41 for Q4 which decreased by 21.99% Y-o-Y.
Bharat Heavy Electricals has delivered 10.74% return in the last 1 week, 128.65% return in the last 6 months, and 64.92% YTD return.
Currently, Bharat Heavy Electricals has a market cap of ₹111147.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹322.5 & ₹77.25 respectively.
As of 22 May, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 22 May, 2024, was to Sell.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8260.25
|5503.81
|+50.08%
|8226.99
|+0.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1484.68
|1442.01
|+2.96%
|1451.78
|+2.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|68.4
|60.6
|+12.87%
|72.57
|-5.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|7600.79
|5627.27
|+35.07%
|7313.41
|+3.93%
|Operating Income
|659.46
|-123.46
|+634.15%
|913.58
|-27.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|636.32
|-194.91
|+426.47%
|877.03
|-27.45%
|Net Income
|489.62
|-148.77
|+429.11%
|611
|-19.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.41
|-0.43
|+427.91%
|1.81
|-21.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹489.62Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹8260.25Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!