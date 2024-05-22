Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.87% YOY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.4% YoY & profit decreased by 19.87% YoY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q4 Results Live

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q4 Results Live : Bharat Heavy Electricals declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.4% & the profit decreased by 19.87% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 50.08% and the profit increased by 429.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.96% q-o-q & increased by 2.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 634.15% q-o-q & decreased by 27.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.41 for Q4 which decreased by 21.99% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Heavy Electricals has delivered 10.74% return in the last 1 week, 128.65% return in the last 6 months, and 64.92% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Heavy Electricals has a market cap of 111147.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 322.5 & 77.25 respectively.

As of 22 May, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 May, 2024, was to Sell.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8260.255503.81+50.08%8226.99+0.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1484.681442.01+2.96%1451.78+2.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization68.460.6+12.87%72.57-5.75%
Total Operating Expense7600.795627.27+35.07%7313.41+3.93%
Operating Income659.46-123.46+634.15%913.58-27.82%
Net Income Before Taxes636.32-194.91+426.47%877.03-27.45%
Net Income489.62-148.77+429.11%611-19.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.41-0.43+427.91%1.81-21.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹489.62Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹8260.25Cr

