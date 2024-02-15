Bharat Parenterals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.98% YoY

Bharat Parenterals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.36% & the profit increased by 32.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.02% and the profit increased by 7.67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.39% q-o-q & increased by 17.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 86.38% q-o-q & increased by 295.87% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.45 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 30.57% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Parenterals has delivered 9.98% return in the last 1 week, 42.72% return in the last 6 months, and 11.37% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Parenterals has a market cap of ₹525.05 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹975 & ₹315.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Parenterals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 59.82 59.81 +0.02% 59.02 +1.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.31 5.86 -9.39% 4.51 +17.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.82 1.75 +4% 1.44 +26.39% Total Operating Expense 55.03 57.24 -3.86% 57.81 -4.81% Operating Income 4.79 2.57 +86.38% 1.21 +295.87% Net Income Before Taxes 5.47 4.54 +20.48% 3.9 +40.26% Net Income 3.79 3.52 +7.67% 2.85 +32.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.45 6.07 +6.26% 4.94 +30.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.79Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹59.82Cr

