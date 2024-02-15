Bharat Parenterals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.98% YoY

Bharat Parenterals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.36% & the profit increased by 32.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.02% and the profit increased by 7.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.39% q-o-q & increased by 17.74% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 86.38% q-o-q & increased by 295.87% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.45 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 30.57% Y-o-Y.
Bharat Parenterals has delivered 9.98% return in the last 1 week, 42.72% return in the last 6 months, and 11.37% YTD return.
Currently, Bharat Parenterals has a market cap of ₹525.05 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹975 & ₹315.05 respectively.
Bharat Parenterals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|59.82
|59.81
|+0.02%
|59.02
|+1.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.31
|5.86
|-9.39%
|4.51
|+17.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.82
|1.75
|+4%
|1.44
|+26.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|55.03
|57.24
|-3.86%
|57.81
|-4.81%
|Operating Income
|4.79
|2.57
|+86.38%
|1.21
|+295.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.47
|4.54
|+20.48%
|3.9
|+40.26%
|Net Income
|3.79
|3.52
|+7.67%
|2.85
|+32.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.45
|6.07
|+6.26%
|4.94
|+30.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.79Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹59.82Cr
