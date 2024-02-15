Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Parenterals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.98% YoY

Bharat Parenterals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.98% YoY

Livemint

Bharat Parenterals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 1.36% YoY & Profit Increased by 32.98% YoY

Bharat Parenterals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bharat Parenterals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.36% & the profit increased by 32.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.02% and the profit increased by 7.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.39% q-o-q & increased by 17.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 86.38% q-o-q & increased by 295.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.45 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 30.57% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Parenterals has delivered 9.98% return in the last 1 week, 42.72% return in the last 6 months, and 11.37% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Parenterals has a market cap of 525.05 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 975 & 315.05 respectively.

Bharat Parenterals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue59.8259.81+0.02%59.02+1.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.315.86-9.39%4.51+17.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.821.75+4%1.44+26.39%
Total Operating Expense55.0357.24-3.86%57.81-4.81%
Operating Income4.792.57+86.38%1.21+295.87%
Net Income Before Taxes5.474.54+20.48%3.9+40.26%
Net Income3.793.52+7.67%2.85+32.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.456.07+6.26%4.94+30.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.79Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹59.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.