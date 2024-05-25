Bharat Parenterals Q4 results : loss at ₹0.3Cr, Revenue increased by 33.06% YoY

Bharat Parenterals Q4 Results Live : Bharat Parenterals declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue by 33.06% year-on-year. However, the company reported a loss of ₹0.3 crore for the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous fiscal year during the same period, Bharat Parenterals had recorded a profit of ₹2.48 crore, indicating a downturn in the current quarter's performance.

The company experienced a 13.37% growth in revenue compared to the previous quarter, indicating a positive trend in the business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the expense front, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable increase of 25.05% quarter-on-quarter and 17.31% year-on-year, which could have impacted the overall profitability.

The operating income took a hit, decreasing by 159.92% quarter-on-quarter and 159.54% year-on-year, reflecting operational challenges faced by Bharat Parenterals.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-0.62, marking a significant decline of 114.62% year-on-year, pointing towards a decrease in the company's profitability per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the challenges, Bharat Parenterals has shown varying returns in different time frames, with a -3.39% return in the last week, a remarkable 160.57% return in the last 6 months, and a solid 83.53% year-to-date return.

Currently, Bharat Parenterals boasts a market capitalization of ₹865.27 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1824.7 and ₹330 respectively, indicating fluctuations in the company's stock performance.

Bharat Parenterals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 67.82 59.82 +13.37% 50.97 +33.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.64 5.31 +25.05% 5.66 +17.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.87 1.82 +112.64% 1.44 +168.75% Total Operating Expense 70.69 55.03 +28.46% 46.15 +53.17% Operating Income -2.87 4.79 -159.92% 4.82 -159.54% Net Income Before Taxes -1.36 5.47 -124.86% 4.33 -131.41% Net Income -0.3 3.79 -107.92% 2.48 -112.1% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.62 6.45 -109.61% 4.24 -114.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.3Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹67.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!