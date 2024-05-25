Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Parenterals Q4 results : loss at 0.3Cr, Revenue increased by 33.06% YoY

Bharat Parenterals Q4 results : loss at ₹0.3Cr, Revenue increased by 33.06% YoY

Bharat Parenterals Q4 results : Revenue increased by 33.06% YoY & loss at 0.3Cr

Bharat Parenterals Q4 Results Live

Bharat Parenterals Q4 Results Live : Bharat Parenterals declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue by 33.06% year-on-year. However, the company reported a loss of 0.3 crore for the quarter.

In the previous fiscal year during the same period, Bharat Parenterals had recorded a profit of 2.48 crore, indicating a downturn in the current quarter's performance.

The company experienced a 13.37% growth in revenue compared to the previous quarter, indicating a positive trend in the business.

On the expense front, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable increase of 25.05% quarter-on-quarter and 17.31% year-on-year, which could have impacted the overall profitability.

The operating income took a hit, decreasing by 159.92% quarter-on-quarter and 159.54% year-on-year, reflecting operational challenges faced by Bharat Parenterals.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at -0.62, marking a significant decline of 114.62% year-on-year, pointing towards a decrease in the company's profitability per share.

Despite the challenges, Bharat Parenterals has shown varying returns in different time frames, with a -3.39% return in the last week, a remarkable 160.57% return in the last 6 months, and a solid 83.53% year-to-date return.

Currently, Bharat Parenterals boasts a market capitalization of 865.27 crore, with a 52-week high/low of 1824.7 and 330 respectively, indicating fluctuations in the company's stock performance.

Bharat Parenterals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue67.8259.82+13.37%50.97+33.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.645.31+25.05%5.66+17.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.871.82+112.64%1.44+168.75%
Total Operating Expense70.6955.03+28.46%46.15+53.17%
Operating Income-2.874.79-159.92%4.82-159.54%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.365.47-124.86%4.33-131.41%
Net Income-0.33.79-107.92%2.48-112.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.626.45-109.61%4.24-114.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.3Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹67.82Cr

