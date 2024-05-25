Bharat Parenterals Q4 results : loss at ₹0.3Cr, Revenue increased by 33.06% YoY

Bharat Parenterals Q4 Results Live : Bharat Parenterals declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue by 33.06% year-on-year. However, the company reported a loss of ₹0.3 crore for the quarter.
In the previous fiscal year during the same period, Bharat Parenterals had recorded a profit of ₹2.48 crore, indicating a downturn in the current quarter's performance.
The company experienced a 13.37% growth in revenue compared to the previous quarter, indicating a positive trend in the business.
On the expense front, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable increase of 25.05% quarter-on-quarter and 17.31% year-on-year, which could have impacted the overall profitability.
The operating income took a hit, decreasing by 159.92% quarter-on-quarter and 159.54% year-on-year, reflecting operational challenges faced by Bharat Parenterals.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-0.62, marking a significant decline of 114.62% year-on-year, pointing towards a decrease in the company's profitability per share.
Despite the challenges, Bharat Parenterals has shown varying returns in different time frames, with a -3.39% return in the last week, a remarkable 160.57% return in the last 6 months, and a solid 83.53% year-to-date return.
Currently, Bharat Parenterals boasts a market capitalization of ₹865.27 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1824.7 and ₹330 respectively, indicating fluctuations in the company's stock performance.
Bharat Parenterals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|67.82
|59.82
|+13.37%
|50.97
|+33.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.64
|5.31
|+25.05%
|5.66
|+17.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.87
|1.82
|+112.64%
|1.44
|+168.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|70.69
|55.03
|+28.46%
|46.15
|+53.17%
|Operating Income
|-2.87
|4.79
|-159.92%
|4.82
|-159.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.36
|5.47
|-124.86%
|4.33
|-131.41%
|Net Income
|-0.3
|3.79
|-107.92%
|2.48
|-112.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.62
|6.45
|-109.61%
|4.24
|-114.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.3Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹67.82Cr
