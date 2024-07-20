Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 73.3% YOY

Published20 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q1 Results Live : Bharat Petroleum Corporation declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.12% & the profit decreased by 73.3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.01% and the profit decreased by 40.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.13% q-o-q & decreased by 11.51% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 48.15% q-o-q & decreased by 72.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.9 for Q1 which decreased by 86.44% Y-o-Y. Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered 5.93% return in the last 1 week, 34.47% return in the last 6 months, and 41.2% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of 138029.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 343.98 & 165.72 respectively. As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue128106.39132086.86-3.01%128263.56-0.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total785.51854.98-8.13%887.66-11.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization1686.131721.89-2.08%1613.96+4.47%
Total Operating Expense124305.05124754.9-0.36%114305.88+8.75%
Operating Income3801.347331.96-48.15%13957.68-72.77%
Net Income Before Taxes3858.96669.25-42.14%14102.51-72.64%
Net Income2841.554789.57-40.67%10644.3-73.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.922.8-69.76%50.83-86.44%
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
