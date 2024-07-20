Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 73.3% YOY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q1 Results Live : Bharat Petroleum Corporation declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.12% & the profit decreased by 73.3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.01% and the profit decreased by 40.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.13% q-o-q & decreased by 11.51% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 48.15% q-o-q & decreased by 72.77% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.9 for Q1 which decreased by 86.44% Y-o-Y. Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered 5.93% return in the last 1 week, 34.47% return in the last 6 months, and 41.2% YTD return.
Currently, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹138029.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹343.98 & ₹165.72 respectively. As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|128106.39
|132086.86
|-3.01%
|128263.56
|-0.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|785.51
|854.98
|-8.13%
|887.66
|-11.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1686.13
|1721.89
|-2.08%
|1613.96
|+4.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|124305.05
|124754.9
|-0.36%
|114305.88
|+8.75%
|Operating Income
|3801.34
|7331.96
|-48.15%
|13957.68
|-72.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3858.9
|6669.25
|-42.14%
|14102.51
|-72.64%
|Net Income
|2841.55
|4789.57
|-40.67%
|10644.3
|-73.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.9
|22.8
|-69.76%
|50.83
|-86.44%