Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 73.3% YOY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q1 Results Live : Bharat Petroleum Corporation declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.12% & the profit decreased by 73.3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.01% and the profit decreased by 40.67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.13% q-o-q & decreased by 11.51% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 48.15% q-o-q & decreased by 72.77% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The EPS is ₹6.9 for Q1 which decreased by 86.44% Y-o-Y. Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered 5.93% return in the last 1 week, 34.47% return in the last 6 months, and 41.2% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹138029.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹343.98 & ₹165.72 respectively. As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 128106.39 132086.86 -3.01% 128263.56 -0.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 785.51 854.98 -8.13% 887.66 -11.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 1686.13 1721.89 -2.08% 1613.96 +4.47% Total Operating Expense 124305.05 124754.9 -0.36% 114305.88 +8.75% Operating Income 3801.34 7331.96 -48.15% 13957.68 -72.77% Net Income Before Taxes 3858.9 6669.25 -42.14% 14102.51 -72.64% Net Income 2841.55 4789.57 -40.67% 10644.3 -73.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.9 22.8 -69.76% 50.83 -86.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2841.55Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹128106.39Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}