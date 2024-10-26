Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 72.13% YoY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live : Bharat Petroleum Corporation has announced its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a modest increase of 1.11% year-over-year, but the profit plunged significantly by 72.13% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Bharat Petroleum experienced a decline in revenue by 7.93% and a reduction in profit by 19.16%. This trend highlights the ongoing struggles faced by the company amidst fluctuating market conditions.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a slight decline of 1.58% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 1.37% year-over-year, indicating some cost management efforts amidst declining profitability.
Operating income took a considerable hit, dropping by 29.94% from the previous quarter and decreasing by 75.91% year-over-year, underscoring the pressing challenges facing Bharat Petroleum in maintaining operational efficiency.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.51, reflecting an alarming decrease of 86.12% year-over-year, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's earnings power.
In terms of market performance, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered a -6.2% return over the last week, while showing a 6.55% return over the past six months and a notable 42.66% year-to-date return.
As of October 26, 2024, Bharat Petroleum's market capitalization is reported at ₹139,461.3 Crores, with its 52-week high and low standing at ₹376 and ₹165.72 respectively.
Out of 29 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment; 4 analysts have rated it as Strong Sell, 5 as Sell, 6 as Hold, 8 as Buy, and 6 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, suggests a Hold position for investors.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|117948.75
|128106.39
|-7.93%
|116657.34
|+1.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|773.11
|785.51
|-1.58%
|762.64
|+1.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1778.63
|1686.13
|+5.49%
|1605.27
|+10.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|115285.62
|124305.05
|-7.26%
|105604.07
|+9.17%
|Operating Income
|2663.13
|3801.34
|-29.94%
|11053.27
|-75.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3093.67
|3858.9
|-19.83%
|11055.74
|-72.02%
|Net Income
|2297.23
|2841.55
|-19.16%
|8243.55
|-72.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.51
|6.9
|-20.08%
|39.7
|-86.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2297.23Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹117948.75Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar