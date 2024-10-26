Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 72.13% YoY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 72.13% YoY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.11% YoY & profit decreased by 72.13% YoY.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live : Bharat Petroleum Corporation has announced its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a modest increase of 1.11% year-over-year, but the profit plunged significantly by 72.13% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Bharat Petroleum experienced a decline in revenue by 7.93% and a reduction in profit by 19.16%. This trend highlights the ongoing struggles faced by the company amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a slight decline of 1.58% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 1.37% year-over-year, indicating some cost management efforts amidst declining profitability.

Operating income took a considerable hit, dropping by 29.94% from the previous quarter and decreasing by 75.91% year-over-year, underscoring the pressing challenges facing Bharat Petroleum in maintaining operational efficiency.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5.51, reflecting an alarming decrease of 86.12% year-over-year, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's earnings power.

In terms of market performance, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered a -6.2% return over the last week, while showing a 6.55% return over the past six months and a notable 42.66% year-to-date return.

As of October 26, 2024, Bharat Petroleum's market capitalization is reported at 139,461.3 Crores, with its 52-week high and low standing at 376 and 165.72 respectively.

Out of 29 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment; 4 analysts have rated it as Strong Sell, 5 as Sell, 6 as Hold, 8 as Buy, and 6 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, suggests a Hold position for investors.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue117948.75128106.39-7.93%116657.34+1.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total773.11785.51-1.58%762.64+1.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization1778.631686.13+5.49%1605.27+10.8%
Total Operating Expense115285.62124305.05-7.26%105604.07+9.17%
Operating Income2663.133801.34-29.94%11053.27-75.91%
Net Income Before Taxes3093.673858.9-19.83%11055.74-72.02%
Net Income2297.232841.55-19.16%8243.55-72.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.516.9-20.08%39.7-86.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2297.23Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹117948.75Cr

