Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 72.13% YoY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live : Bharat Petroleum Corporation has announced its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a modest increase of 1.11% year-over-year, but the profit plunged significantly by 72.13% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Bharat Petroleum experienced a decline in revenue by 7.93% and a reduction in profit by 19.16%. This trend highlights the ongoing struggles faced by the company amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a slight decline of 1.58% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 1.37% year-over-year, indicating some cost management efforts amidst declining profitability.

Operating income took a considerable hit, dropping by 29.94% from the previous quarter and decreasing by 75.91% year-over-year, underscoring the pressing challenges facing Bharat Petroleum in maintaining operational efficiency.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.51, reflecting an alarming decrease of 86.12% year-over-year, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's earnings power.

In terms of market performance, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered a -6.2% return over the last week, while showing a 6.55% return over the past six months and a notable 42.66% year-to-date return.

As of October 26, 2024, Bharat Petroleum's market capitalization is reported at ₹139,461.3 Crores, with its 52-week high and low standing at ₹376 and ₹165.72 respectively.

Out of 29 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment; 4 analysts have rated it as Strong Sell, 5 as Sell, 6 as Hold, 8 as Buy, and 6 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, suggests a Hold position for investors.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 117948.75 128106.39 -7.93% 116657.34 +1.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 773.11 785.51 -1.58% 762.64 +1.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 1778.63 1686.13 +5.49% 1605.27 +10.8% Total Operating Expense 115285.62 124305.05 -7.26% 105604.07 +9.17% Operating Income 2663.13 3801.34 -29.94% 11053.27 -75.91% Net Income Before Taxes 3093.67 3858.9 -19.83% 11055.74 -72.02% Net Income 2297.23 2841.55 -19.16% 8243.55 -72.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.51 6.9 -20.08% 39.7 -86.12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2297.23Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹117948.75Cr

