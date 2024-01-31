Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 82.11% YoY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.52% & the profit increased by 82.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.42% and the profit decreased by 61.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.55% q-o-q & increased by 44.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 63.04% q-o-q & increased by 67.59% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹15.91 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 76.6% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered 2.43% return in the last 1 week, 30.5% return in the last 6 months, and 9.32% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹106531.4 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹501.4 & ₹314.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 129984.84 116657.34 +11.42% 133347.51 -2.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1071.89 762.64 +40.55% 741.03 +44.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 1830.14 1605.27 +14.01% 1586.28 +15.37% Total Operating Expense 125899.89 105604.07 +19.22% 130910.06 -3.83% Operating Income 4084.95 11053.27 -63.04% 2437.45 +67.59% Net Income Before Taxes 4366.94 11055.74 -60.5% 1913.37 +128.23% Net Income 3181.42 8243.55 -61.41% 1747.01 +82.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.91 39.7 -59.92% 9.01 +76.6%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3181.42Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹129984.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!