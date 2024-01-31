Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 82.11% YoY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.52% & the profit increased by 82.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.42% and the profit decreased by 61.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.55% q-o-q & increased by 44.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 63.04% q-o-q & increased by 67.59% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.91 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 76.6% Y-o-Y.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered 2.43% return in the last 1 week, 30.5% return in the last 6 months, and 9.32% YTD return.
Currently, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹106531.4 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹501.4 & ₹314.05 respectively.
As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|129984.84
|116657.34
|+11.42%
|133347.51
|-2.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1071.89
|762.64
|+40.55%
|741.03
|+44.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1830.14
|1605.27
|+14.01%
|1586.28
|+15.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|125899.89
|105604.07
|+19.22%
|130910.06
|-3.83%
|Operating Income
|4084.95
|11053.27
|-63.04%
|2437.45
|+67.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4366.94
|11055.74
|-60.5%
|1913.37
|+128.23%
|Net Income
|3181.42
|8243.55
|-61.41%
|1747.01
|+82.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.91
|39.7
|-59.92%
|9.01
|+76.6%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3181.42Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹129984.84Cr
