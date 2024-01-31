Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 82.11% YoY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 82.11% YoY

Livemint

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 2.52% YoY & profit increased by 82.11% YoY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bharat Petroleum Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.52% & the profit increased by 82.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.42% and the profit decreased by 61.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.55% q-o-q & increased by 44.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 63.04% q-o-q & increased by 67.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.91 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 76.6% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered 2.43% return in the last 1 week, 30.5% return in the last 6 months, and 9.32% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of 106531.4 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 501.4 & 314.05 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue129984.84116657.34+11.42%133347.51-2.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1071.89762.64+40.55%741.03+44.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization1830.141605.27+14.01%1586.28+15.37%
Total Operating Expense125899.89105604.07+19.22%130910.06-3.83%
Operating Income4084.9511053.27-63.04%2437.45+67.59%
Net Income Before Taxes4366.9411055.74-60.5%1913.37+128.23%
Net Income3181.428243.55-61.41%1747.01+82.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.9139.7-59.92%9.01+76.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3181.42Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹129984.84Cr

