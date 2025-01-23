Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises 19.63% YoY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 1.87% YoY & profit increased by 19.63% YoY, profit at 3805.94 crore and revenue at 127550.57 crore.

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Bharat Petroleum Corporation declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 1.87% year-over-year, while profit surged by 19.63% YoY, amounting to 3805.94 crore in profits and 127550.57 crore in revenue. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.14% and profit increased significantly by 65.68%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a sharp rise of 56.2% quarter-on-quarter and a 12.66% increase year-on-year. This increase in expenses could have implications for future profitability if it continues to rise at such a pace.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results

In terms of operational performance, the operating income was impressive, rising by 112.39% quarter-on-quarter and 38.47% year-on-year. This strong operational performance indicates that the company is effectively managing its core business, despite the fluctuations in revenue.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 9.01, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 13.19%. This positive EPS growth is a sign of the company's improving profitability metrics.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered a return of 3.97% in the last week, but has faced challenges with a -11.86% return over the past six months and a -5.08% year-to-date return. Investors will be keen to see how the stock performs following these results.

Currently, Bharat Petroleum Corporation boasts a market capitalization of 120436.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 376 and a low of 231.65. The market’s response to these figures will be closely watched by investors and analysts alike.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, a survey of 31 analysts covering the company revealed a mixed outlook: 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have rated it as Sell, 7 analysts suggested Hold, while 9 analysts recommended Buy and 8 gave a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy, indicating a generally positive sentiment among analysts.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue127550.57117948.75+8.14%129984.84-1.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1207.56773.11+56.2%1071.89+12.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization1809.821778.63+1.75%1830.14-1.11%
Total Operating Expense121894.29115285.62+5.73%125899.89-3.18%
Operating Income5656.282663.13+112.39%4084.95+38.47%
Net Income Before Taxes5332.973093.67+72.38%4366.94+22.12%
Net Income3805.942297.23+65.68%3181.42+19.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.015.51+63.52%7.96+13.19%
First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:46 AM IST
