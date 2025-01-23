Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises 19.63% YoY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Bharat Petroleum Corporation declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 1.87% year-over-year, while profit surged by 19.63% YoY, amounting to ₹3805.94 crore in profits and ₹127550.57 crore in revenue. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.14% and profit increased significantly by 65.68%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a sharp rise of 56.2% quarter-on-quarter and a 12.66% increase year-on-year. This increase in expenses could have implications for future profitability if it continues to rise at such a pace.
In terms of operational performance, the operating income was impressive, rising by 112.39% quarter-on-quarter and 38.47% year-on-year. This strong operational performance indicates that the company is effectively managing its core business, despite the fluctuations in revenue.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹9.01, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 13.19%. This positive EPS growth is a sign of the company's improving profitability metrics.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered a return of 3.97% in the last week, but has faced challenges with a -11.86% return over the past six months and a -5.08% year-to-date return. Investors will be keen to see how the stock performs following these results.
Currently, Bharat Petroleum Corporation boasts a market capitalization of ₹120436.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹376 and a low of ₹231.65. The market’s response to these figures will be closely watched by investors and analysts alike.
As of 23 Jan, 2025, a survey of 31 analysts covering the company revealed a mixed outlook: 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have rated it as Sell, 7 analysts suggested Hold, while 9 analysts recommended Buy and 8 gave a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy, indicating a generally positive sentiment among analysts.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|127550.57
|117948.75
|+8.14%
|129984.84
|-1.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1207.56
|773.11
|+56.2%
|1071.89
|+12.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1809.82
|1778.63
|+1.75%
|1830.14
|-1.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|121894.29
|115285.62
|+5.73%
|125899.89
|-3.18%
|Operating Income
|5656.28
|2663.13
|+112.39%
|4084.95
|+38.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5332.97
|3093.67
|+72.38%
|4366.94
|+22.12%
|Net Income
|3805.94
|2297.23
|+65.68%
|3181.42
|+19.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.01
|5.51
|+63.52%
|7.96
|+13.19%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹3805.94Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹127550.57Cr