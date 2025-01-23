Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises 19.63% YoY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Bharat Petroleum Corporation declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 1.87% year-over-year, while profit surged by 19.63% YoY, amounting to ₹3805.94 crore in profits and ₹127550.57 crore in revenue. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.14% and profit increased significantly by 65.68%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a sharp rise of 56.2% quarter-on-quarter and a 12.66% increase year-on-year. This increase in expenses could have implications for future profitability if it continues to rise at such a pace.

Advertisement

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results

In terms of operational performance, the operating income was impressive, rising by 112.39% quarter-on-quarter and 38.47% year-on-year. This strong operational performance indicates that the company is effectively managing its core business, despite the fluctuations in revenue.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹9.01, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 13.19%. This positive EPS growth is a sign of the company's improving profitability metrics.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered a return of 3.97% in the last week, but has faced challenges with a -11.86% return over the past six months and a -5.08% year-to-date return. Investors will be keen to see how the stock performs following these results.

Advertisement

Currently, Bharat Petroleum Corporation boasts a market capitalization of ₹120436.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹376 and a low of ₹231.65. The market’s response to these figures will be closely watched by investors and analysts alike.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, a survey of 31 analysts covering the company revealed a mixed outlook: 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have rated it as Sell, 7 analysts suggested Hold, while 9 analysts recommended Buy and 8 gave a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy, indicating a generally positive sentiment among analysts.

Advertisement

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 127550.57 117948.75 +8.14% 129984.84 -1.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1207.56 773.11 +56.2% 1071.89 +12.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 1809.82 1778.63 +1.75% 1830.14 -1.11% Total Operating Expense 121894.29 115285.62 +5.73% 125899.89 -3.18% Operating Income 5656.28 2663.13 +112.39% 4084.95 +38.47% Net Income Before Taxes 5332.97 3093.67 +72.38% 4366.94 +22.12% Net Income 3805.94 2297.23 +65.68% 3181.42 +19.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.01 5.51 +63.52% 7.96 +13.19%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.