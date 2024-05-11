Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 30.29% YOY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : Bharat Petroleum Corporation declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1% & the profit decreased by 30.29% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.62% and the profit increased by 50.55%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.24% q-o-q & increased by 1.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 79.49% q-o-q & decreased by 9.63% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹22.8 for Q4 which decreased by 37.58% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered -6.7% return in the last 1 week, 54.39% return in the last 6 months and 31.4% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹128452.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹687.95 & ₹331.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 May, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 132086.86 129984.84 +1.62% 133419.56 -1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 854.98 1071.89 -20.24% 843.59 +1.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 1721.89 1830.14 -5.91% 1604.79 +7.3% Total Operating Expense 124754.9 125899.89 -0.91% 125305.89 -0.44% Operating Income 7331.96 4084.95 +79.49% 8113.67 -9.63% Net Income Before Taxes 6669.25 4366.94 +52.72% 8854.5 -24.68% Net Income 4789.57 3181.42 +50.55% 6870.47 -30.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.8 15.91 +43.29% 36.52 -37.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4789.57Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹132086.86Cr

