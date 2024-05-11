Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 30.29% YOY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 30.29% YOY

Livemint

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1% YoY & profit decreased by 30.29% YoY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : Bharat Petroleum Corporation declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1% & the profit decreased by 30.29% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.62% and the profit increased by 50.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.24% q-o-q & increased by 1.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 79.49% q-o-q & decreased by 9.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 22.8 for Q4 which decreased by 37.58% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered -6.7% return in the last 1 week, 54.39% return in the last 6 months and 31.4% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of 128452.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 687.95 & 331.45 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue132086.86129984.84+1.62%133419.56-1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total854.981071.89-20.24%843.59+1.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization1721.891830.14-5.91%1604.79+7.3%
Total Operating Expense124754.9125899.89-0.91%125305.89-0.44%
Operating Income7331.964084.95+79.49%8113.67-9.63%
Net Income Before Taxes6669.254366.94+52.72%8854.5-24.68%
Net Income4789.573181.42+50.55%6870.47-30.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.815.91+43.29%36.52-37.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4789.57Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹132086.86Cr

