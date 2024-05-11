Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 30.29% YOY

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : Bharat Petroleum Corporation declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1% & the profit decreased by 30.29% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.62% and the profit increased by 50.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.24% q-o-q & increased by 1.35% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 79.49% q-o-q & decreased by 9.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹22.8 for Q4 which decreased by 37.58% Y-o-Y.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation has delivered -6.7% return in the last 1 week, 54.39% return in the last 6 months and 31.4% YTD return.
Currently, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹128452.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹687.95 & ₹331.45 respectively.
As of 11 May, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|132086.86
|129984.84
|+1.62%
|133419.56
|-1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|854.98
|1071.89
|-20.24%
|843.59
|+1.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1721.89
|1830.14
|-5.91%
|1604.79
|+7.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|124754.9
|125899.89
|-0.91%
|125305.89
|-0.44%
|Operating Income
|7331.96
|4084.95
|+79.49%
|8113.67
|-9.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6669.25
|4366.94
|+52.72%
|8854.5
|-24.68%
|Net Income
|4789.57
|3181.42
|+50.55%
|6870.47
|-30.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.8
|15.91
|+43.29%
|36.52
|-37.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4789.57Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹132086.86Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!