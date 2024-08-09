Bharat Rasayan Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 508.18% YOY

Bharat Rasayan Q1 Results Live : Bharat Rasayan announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 17.98% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its top line.

Moreover, Bharat Rasayan's profit witnessed an impressive rise of 508.18% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating a significant improvement in the company's bottom line.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline in revenue by 8.86% and a decrease in profit by 35.75%. Despite this quarterly dip, the company's annual performance has been outstanding.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed contrasting trends, with a decline of 16.21% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 26.26% year-over-year. This indicates effective cost management strategies by Bharat Rasayan.

Additionally, the operating income displayed a substantial increase of 3928.92% year-over-year, although there was a decline of 49.52% quarter-over-quarter. This signifies strong operational efficiency and profitability for the company.

Furthermore, Bharat Rasayan reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹103.77 for Q1, marking a significant increase of 508.26% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Bharat Rasayan delivered a -1.65% return in the last week, while showing noteworthy returns of 18.88% in the last 6 months and 18.61% year-to-date, indicating positive long-term growth prospects.

As of now, Bharat Rasayan holds a market capitalization of ₹4537.36 Cr and has a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹13276.9 and ₹8332.75 respectively, demonstrating stability and resilience in the market.

Bharat Rasayan Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 282.2 309.62 -8.86% 239.2 +17.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.74 27.14 -16.21% 18.01 +26.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.35 6.38 -0.47% 6.34 +0.16% Total Operating Expense 250.42 246.67 +1.52% 240.03 +4.33% Operating Income 31.78 62.95 -49.52% -0.83 +3928.92% Net Income Before Taxes 53.02 84.06 -36.93% 7.71 +587.68% Net Income 43.12 67.11 -35.75% 7.09 +508.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 103.77 161.45 -35.73% 17.06 +508.26%