Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Rasayan Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 508.18% YOY

Bharat Rasayan Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 508.18% YOY

Livemint

Bharat Rasayan Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.98% YoY & profit increased by 508.18% YoY

Bharat Rasayan Q1 Results Live

Bharat Rasayan Q1 Results Live : Bharat Rasayan announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 17.98% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its top line.

Moreover, Bharat Rasayan's profit witnessed an impressive rise of 508.18% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating a significant improvement in the company's bottom line.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline in revenue by 8.86% and a decrease in profit by 35.75%. Despite this quarterly dip, the company's annual performance has been outstanding.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed contrasting trends, with a decline of 16.21% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 26.26% year-over-year. This indicates effective cost management strategies by Bharat Rasayan.

Additionally, the operating income displayed a substantial increase of 3928.92% year-over-year, although there was a decline of 49.52% quarter-over-quarter. This signifies strong operational efficiency and profitability for the company.

Furthermore, Bharat Rasayan reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 103.77 for Q1, marking a significant increase of 508.26% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Bharat Rasayan delivered a -1.65% return in the last week, while showing noteworthy returns of 18.88% in the last 6 months and 18.61% year-to-date, indicating positive long-term growth prospects.

As of now, Bharat Rasayan holds a market capitalization of 4537.36 Cr and has a 52-week high/low trading range of 13276.9 and 8332.75 respectively, demonstrating stability and resilience in the market.

Bharat Rasayan Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue282.2309.62-8.86%239.2+17.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.7427.14-16.21%18.01+26.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.356.38-0.47%6.34+0.16%
Total Operating Expense250.42246.67+1.52%240.03+4.33%
Operating Income31.7862.95-49.52%-0.83+3928.92%
Net Income Before Taxes53.0284.06-36.93%7.71+587.68%
Net Income43.1267.11-35.75%7.09+508.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS103.77161.45-35.73%17.06+508.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹43.12Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹282.2Cr

