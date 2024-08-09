Bharat Rasayan Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 508.18% YOY

Bharat Rasayan Q1 Results Live : Bharat Rasayan announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 17.98% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its top line.
Moreover, Bharat Rasayan's profit witnessed an impressive rise of 508.18% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating a significant improvement in the company's bottom line.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline in revenue by 8.86% and a decrease in profit by 35.75%. Despite this quarterly dip, the company's annual performance has been outstanding.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed contrasting trends, with a decline of 16.21% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 26.26% year-over-year. This indicates effective cost management strategies by Bharat Rasayan.
Additionally, the operating income displayed a substantial increase of 3928.92% year-over-year, although there was a decline of 49.52% quarter-over-quarter. This signifies strong operational efficiency and profitability for the company.
Furthermore, Bharat Rasayan reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹103.77 for Q1, marking a significant increase of 508.26% year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, Bharat Rasayan delivered a -1.65% return in the last week, while showing noteworthy returns of 18.88% in the last 6 months and 18.61% year-to-date, indicating positive long-term growth prospects.
As of now, Bharat Rasayan holds a market capitalization of ₹4537.36 Cr and has a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹13276.9 and ₹8332.75 respectively, demonstrating stability and resilience in the market.
Bharat Rasayan Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|282.2
|309.62
|-8.86%
|239.2
|+17.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.74
|27.14
|-16.21%
|18.01
|+26.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.35
|6.38
|-0.47%
|6.34
|+0.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|250.42
|246.67
|+1.52%
|240.03
|+4.33%
|Operating Income
|31.78
|62.95
|-49.52%
|-0.83
|+3928.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|53.02
|84.06
|-36.93%
|7.71
|+587.68%
|Net Income
|43.12
|67.11
|-35.75%
|7.09
|+508.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|103.77
|161.45
|-35.73%
|17.06
|+508.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹43.12Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹282.2Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar