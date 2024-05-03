Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.85% YOY

Bharat Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.85% YOY

Livemint

Bharat Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 9.35% YoY & profit increased by 35.85% YoY

Bharat Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live

Bharat Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live : Bharat Wire Ropes declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.35% & the profit increased by 35.85% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.39% and the profit decreased by 17.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.57% q-o-q & increased by 30.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17% q-o-q & decreased by 20.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.19 for Q4 which increased by 29.74% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Wire Ropes has delivered -0.26% return in the last 1 week, 17.42% return in the last 6 months and -2.51% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Wire Ropes has a market cap of 2049.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of 400.6 & 152.5 respectively.

Bharat Wire Ropes Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue147.16157.2-6.39%162.33-9.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.1114.98+7.57%12.36+30.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.325.27+0.88%5.21+2.02%
Total Operating Expense115.1118.58-2.94%121.85-5.54%
Operating Income32.0638.62-17%40.48-20.81%
Net Income Before Taxes28.5235.34-19.3%34.48-17.3%
Net Income21.6826.35-17.71%15.96+35.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.193.88-17.78%2.46+29.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹21.68Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹147.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.