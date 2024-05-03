Bharat Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.85% YOY

Bharat Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 9.35% YoY & profit increased by 35.85% YoY

Bharat Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live : Bharat Wire Ropes declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.35% & the profit increased by 35.85% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.39% and the profit decreased by 17.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.57% q-o-q & increased by 30.37% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 17% q-o-q & decreased by 20.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.19 for Q4 which increased by 29.74% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Wire Ropes has delivered -0.26% return in the last 1 week, 17.42% return in the last 6 months and -2.51% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Bharat Wire Ropes has a market cap of ₹2049.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹400.6 & ₹152.5 respectively.

Bharat Wire Ropes Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 147.16 157.2 -6.39% 162.33 -9.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.11 14.98 +7.57% 12.36 +30.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.32 5.27 +0.88% 5.21 +2.02% Total Operating Expense 115.1 118.58 -2.94% 121.85 -5.54% Operating Income 32.06 38.62 -17% 40.48 -20.81% Net Income Before Taxes 28.52 35.34 -19.3% 34.48 -17.3% Net Income 21.68 26.35 -17.71% 15.96 +35.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.19 3.88 -17.78% 2.46 +29.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹21.68Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹147.16Cr

