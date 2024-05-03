Bharat Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.85% YOY

Bharat Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live : Bharat Wire Ropes declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.35% & the profit increased by 35.85% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.39% and the profit decreased by 17.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.57% q-o-q & increased by 30.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17% q-o-q & decreased by 20.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.19 for Q4 which increased by 29.74% Y-o-Y.
Bharat Wire Ropes has delivered -0.26% return in the last 1 week, 17.42% return in the last 6 months and -2.51% YTD return.
Currently, Bharat Wire Ropes has a market cap of ₹2049.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹400.6 & ₹152.5 respectively.
Bharat Wire Ropes Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|147.16
|157.2
|-6.39%
|162.33
|-9.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.11
|14.98
|+7.57%
|12.36
|+30.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.32
|5.27
|+0.88%
|5.21
|+2.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|115.1
|118.58
|-2.94%
|121.85
|-5.54%
|Operating Income
|32.06
|38.62
|-17%
|40.48
|-20.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28.52
|35.34
|-19.3%
|34.48
|-17.3%
|Net Income
|21.68
|26.35
|-17.71%
|15.96
|+35.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.19
|3.88
|-17.78%
|2.46
|+29.74%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹21.68Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹147.16Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
