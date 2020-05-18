Bharti Airtel posts loss of 5,237 crore in Q4

The company’s core business posted earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) of ₹26.5 crore, a major silver lining considering that it has been bleeding on an operational basis for a few quarters. Airtel’s monthly average revenue per user (Arpu) from mobile services in India soared to ₹154 from ₹135 in the December quarter. This was sharply higher than its rival Reliance Jio, which had recorded an Arpu of ₹130.6 in the December quarter.